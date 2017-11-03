Science and Technology Innovators and Leaders Celebrated at Arizona Technology Council’s 2017 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation

The Arizona Technology Council, in conjunction with the Arizona Commerce Authority, announced the winners of the 2017 Governor's Celebration of Innovation (GCOI) Awards. The state's science and technology innovators were celebrated at a prestigious gala attended by the top technology companies and leaders in Arizona.

"I want to congratulate all of the winners and nominees of this year's GCOI Awards," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. "As our technology community continues to grow, the bar for innovation is set higher and higher. This year's winners represent the best and brightest companies and individuals our state has to offer."

The winners in their respective categories are:

Company Award Winners:

Chairman's Award: Selected at the discretion of the Arizona Technology Council's leadership, the Chairman's Award was presented to Robert Witwer, Honeywell. Witwer dedicated over 40 years of his life to technology and recently retired from Honeywell as the Vice President of Advanced Technology. In his 39 years at Honeywell, Witwer strove to make it a place where people wanted to work, and stay. He has also been highly committed to promoting STEM education in Arizona, having personally inspired hundreds of students about the wonders of technology. Witwer served on the Council since 2011, and was chairman of the board for two years. He also served on the board of directors at the Challenger Space Center.

"Congratulations to tonight's awardees, who represent the best of Arizona's technology and innovation ecosystem," said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Their accomplishments are helping grow Arizona's economy and advance our competitive position globally."

Previously announced winners that were also honored at the event include:

The Individual/Company Award winners:

Winners and finalists were evaluated and chosen by a selection committee of experts independent of the Council.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona's premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Arizona Technology Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, managers, employees and visionaries to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council's culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: recruit, grow, create - recruit out-of-state companies to expand their operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to grow their business in Arizona and beyond; and partner with entrepreneurs and companies large and small to create new jobs and businesses in targeted industries. Visit azcommerce.com for more.