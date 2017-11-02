Aquantia Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Aquantia Corp today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,818,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 3, 2017 under the symbol "AQ." In addition, Aquantia has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 1,022,700 shares of common stock to cover over allotments, if any.

Morgan Stanley & Co. L.L.C., Barclays Capital Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; from Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; and from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, Telephone: 800-503-4611, or email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitations or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure and access markets. Aquantia's products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic.