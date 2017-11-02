Securus Technologies Invested with Facility Partners $1 Billion Over the Last Five (5) Years in Inmate/Friend/Family Savings and State/County/Local Projects Including Inmate Welfare Programs

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring announced today a series of significant investments directly and indirectly in inmates friends family members, in State County Local projects, and in savings for inmates friends family members.

Securus Technologies Pushing the Inmate Advocacy Agenda

"I understand that we can't just focus on what makes corrections and law enforcement better - our focus is also on reducing recidivism and making inmates' lives better through enhanced communications and education," stated Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Securus Technologies.

Securus Technologies' Investments in Inmates/Friends/Family

"The direct benefit to inmates of facility commissions that we pay can be debated. From an inmate perspective, without commissions, rates would be lower but there would likely be fewer inmate betterment programs in all their forms. Assuming the States and Federal Government paid for these inmate programs, society would have to pay for these with additional taxes in some form and society in general does not like higher taxes," said Smith.

"We have invested directly and indirectly over $1 billion in the last five (5) years in projects, products, tablets, commissions, job programs, education, video communications, and rate reductions that will make the lives of inmates and friends/family better - and those efforts are more than words on paper. Society needs to do a better job for inmates, and we are leading the way on that effort," said Smith.

"I would challenge anyone - regulators, inmate advocates, anyone - to spend more money and do more good than Securus and our industry has done for inmates and friends/family. Talking about things is easy, taking action and making real investments is what Securus is about," concluded Smith.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of civil and criminal justice technology solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.