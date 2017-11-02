Wireless Telecom Group Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Will Be Released November 9, 2017

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American WTT), a leader in wireless communications and RF instrumentation, announced today it will release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, November 9th, 2017, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday November 9th, 2017 at 5:00 pm EST in which management will discuss third quarter results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 290947. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/23342

A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website for a limited period of time following the conference call.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group's website address is http://www.wtcom.com.