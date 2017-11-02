Introducing ‘Altice One’

Altice USA (NYSE ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, today unveils 'Altice One,' a new connectivity platform that reinvents the way consumers connect to the entertainment and content they want. Altice One provides a better, personalized and simple all in one video, broadband, WiFi and phone experience with new and enhanced features such as access to apps, voice search and more in a sleek, compact home hub that replaces the traditional cable box, modem and router. As a cloud based service, the Altice One platform gives Altice the flexibility to continuously innovate and enhance offerings quickly and simply for customers.

Altice USA is a subsidiary of global telecommunications company Altice Group (Euronext: ATC, ATCB) and provides internet, TV and phone products in the U.S. under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

Altice One includes a new contemporary user interface and fully integrated access to live TV, video on demand, apps such as YouTube and Pandora, cloud DVR recordings and powerful WiFi connectivity - plus advanced search easily facilitated via a new voice-activated remote control, with much more to come. By providing seamless navigation across traditional video and OTT (over-the-top) services, Altice One will make it easy for customers to find what they want to watch and access their subscriptions in one place - in the home and on the go.

Said Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chairman and CEO: "We live in a world where content and technology are converging at a fast pace, and Altice One provides the experience, entertainment and connectivity that consumers are looking for today. Altice One is just the beginning of a new, better and simple experience for Altice's Optimum and Suddenlink customers as we look to become the connected home provider of choice now and into the future. Less than two years after acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink, we're thrilled to bring this new service to market for our customers and reinforce our ongoing commitment to continuous innovation in the U.S."

Altice One, which has been in customer trials, will be available in select areas of Long Island first, beginning next week, and will roll out across the Altice USA footprint in the coming months.

On a global level, Altice is a leader in the deployment of advanced entertainment systems. In its other operating countries, including France, Israel, Portugal and the Dominican Republic, Altice offers video experiences that share many of the same elements, with Altice One serving as the most advanced platform to date. The respective video experiences around the world have been developed in conjunction with Altice Labs, Altice's global research and development arm.

Altice One - The Experience

Altice One's advanced capabilities provide a better, personalized and seamless entertainment experience with features including:

Altice One - The Entertainment

Altice One transforms cable TV into an integrated video service for watching what you want, when you want it:

Altice One - The Connectivity

Altice One amplifies connectivity within the home through:

In addition to the new Altice One experience, the company continues to roll out enhanced data services to its customers. The company more than tripled its internet speeds in its Optimum footprint, now offering broadband speeds of up to 400 Mbps for residential customers and 450 Mbps for business customers. Altice USA has also expanded 1 gigabit broadband service to more than 60 percent of its Suddenlink footprint. Altice USA is currently building a next-generation fiber-to-the-home network across all of its Optimum footprint and part of its Suddenlink footprint. Altice USA is the only major U.S. cable provider to have announced a large-scale fiber deployment for its footprint and is on track to reach one million homes constructed by year end 2018.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the U.S. business of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.