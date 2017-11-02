Top Trends in the Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio System - Technavio

Technavio's latest market research report on the global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017 2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of the market is the increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective TETRA systems. When compared to typical commercial public telecom networks, the deployment time of a TETRA system is minimal, and mission-specific communication networks provide a high level of application support. TETRA systems involve a lesser number of devices to cover an area compared to other systems.

The emerging trends driving the global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Integration of LTE networks with the PMR technology

PMR performs voice communication using the circuit switching technology whereas VoLTE is carried as voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) packets. LTE is expected to deliver voice services over an Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS) that uses the PMR technology to transfer voice. The advent of LTE for tactical communication is focused on broadband mobile data. Critical information can be accessed directly from the field using data application, which is one of its key features.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems, "The LTE users will be benefited by the integration of LTE attributes with the capabilities of a PMR system as it would reduce the response time, deliver real-time information sharing, and permit the transmission of complex voice and video data. The demand for devices that can support LTE and PMR networks is rising due the easy availability of PMR and the prospect of using the LTE technology in critical communication processes."

Interoperability of TETRA technologies

Independent manufacturers can build infrastructure and terminal products that are certified to interoperate technically with each other using the many open interfaces, services, and facilities provided by the tetra technology. TCCA (an independent test house on behalf of the industry body) tests, manages, and certifies the TETRA interoperability capability. TETRA users can flawlessly interoperate on several levels such as intersystems where users from various home networks are able to register and move between the assigned visited networks.

"One TETRA equipment from one vendor functions or interoperates with another TETRA equipment from another vendor due to this interoperability. The global TETRA system market is growing rapidly as the interoperability ensures a multi-vendor TETRA system market and delivers an efficient and productive output for the users," says Sunil.

Increase in the number of contracts among vendors

Several vendors are foraying into the market via contracts to provide TETRA solutions across verticals such as public safety, transportation, and mining. These contracts will assist the vendors to gain a better market share and increase their revenue.

Airbus Defense and Space received two metro contracts (in China) from Qingdao Metro and Fuzhou City Metro (two public transport companies) to deploy the TETRA technology. Also, over 20 metro lines in China are currently using secure TETRA networks from Airbus Defense and Space. The Ministry of Interior in Italy signed a contract of USD 490.6 million with Finmeccanica to encompass the TETRA PIT program for the operation of a TETRA-based national mobile radio service that ensures secured communications for police forces.

