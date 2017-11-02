Comtech EF Data Announces Gigabit Data Rate Capability for CDM-760 High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem

Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary withinÂ Comtech Telecommunications Corp.'sÂ (NASDAQ CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment, announced today that its CDM 760 Advanced High Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem has been significantly enhanced with faster data rates. The award winning modem is an industry preferred solution for high speed trunking, fiber restoration and broadcast applications. Now with 2X faster speeds, the CDM 760 supports 720 Mbps simplex and 1.4 Gbps duplex data rates. The Gigabit capability enables faster data transmissions between satellites and ground stations, allowing service providers to deliver new services and improve quality of experience for end users.

In addition, the modem now offers expanded modulation techniques with support for 128APSK and 256APSK operation, increasing the potential spectral efficiency and maximizing the usable throughput of satellite links.

"Deployed globally, the CDM-760 is currently operational in over 100 countries on GEO, MEO and HTS satellites," commented Louis Dubin, Senior Vice President Product Management & Marketing for Comtech EF Data. "Worldwide, over 30 Gb of traffic is transmitted and received over the CDM-760 modems. Bit for bit, it is one of the industry's most powerful and reliable modems."

The CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem was designed to be the most efficient, highest throughput, point-to-point trunking and broadcast modem available. It offers users the most advanced combination of space segment saving capabilities while minimizing overhead.

The enhanced data rates and modulation techniques are available via a software upgrade for existing fielded CDM-760 modems. For additional information on the CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem, visit http://www.comtechefdata.com/products/satellite-modems/cdm-760.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visitÂ www.comtechefdata.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company'sÂ Securities and Exchange CommissionÂ filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in suchÂ Securities and Exchange CommissionÂ filings.

