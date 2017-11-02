World Wide Technology Receives Global Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2017

World Wide Technology (WWT) today announced that it is the recipient of two CiscoÂ Partner Summit Global awards, recognized as Americas Partner of the Year and Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year Data Center. Cisco unveiled the winners at a Global Awards reception during its annual partner conference taking place this week in Dallas, Texas.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"I am pleased to recognize these exemplary partners who continue to push the envelope to drive value for our customers. They continue to demonstrate outstanding leadership and bold innovation to respond to the hyper-changing world," said Wendy Bahr, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. "I am thrilled to present these awards to WWT in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers transform, grow and succeed."

In addition to winning two global awards, WWT received 11 regional and country awards including:

"WWT prides itself on our proven and innovative approach to technology, which has made us a Cisco Certified Gold Partner," said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO, WWT. "Our shared approach to technology has only strengthened WWT's longstanding relationship with Cisco and we look forward to continuing to evolve with Cisco for years to come."

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $9 billion in annual revenue that provides innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 4,000 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world. For more, visit www.wwt.com.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visitÂ www.wwt.com.

Connect with WWT:Â TwitterÂ |Â InstagramÂ |Â FacebookÂ |Â LinkedIn

Cisco and the Cisco logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.