L3 to Design Advanced Sensor and Communications Capabilities for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles

L3 Technologies (NYSE LLL) will design next generation communications, mission planning, autonomy, navigation, cybersecurity and anti tamper capabilities for the U.S. Navy's Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, or XLUUV. L3 will integrate these capabilities throughout the vehicle and system, which includes a fixed ashore command center, a mobile command center and forward operating base support systems.

"As part of the Boeing team, L3 is committed to meeting the U.S. Navy's urgent operational need with advanced capabilities," said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3's President and Chief Operating Officer. "This contract demonstrates our ability to integrate a range of unmanned undersea sensors and systems from across the company and accelerate our undersea growth strategy."

L3's Sensor Systems and Communication Systems business segments collaborated to design these innovative capabilities for the XLUUV program. L3 Adaptive Methods, the newest business of L3's growing presence in the unmanned undersea market, is a supporting member of the L3 team.

"We are developing discriminating unmanned undersea technologies, including vehicles, communications, power capabilities and sensors, to stay on the leading edge as the undersea threat evolves over the next decade," added Jeff Miller, L3's Senior Vice President and President of its Sensor Systems segment.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "could" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company's recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.