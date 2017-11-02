IR Recognizes Customer Innovation at Its Second Annual IR Prognosis Summit

IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for unified communications, contact centers, and payments, today announced the winners of its Prognosis Awards. The awards, which were presented recently at IR Prognosis Summit 2017, recognize and honor companies and individuals who are at the forefront of using Prognosis to impact their departments, companies and industries.

The IR Prognosis Awards provide an opportunity for IR to recognize organizations that deliver best in class performance across unified communications, contact centers and payments ecosystems, including cloud, hybrid or on-premises. Through IR Prognosis, these organizations are able to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

IR Prognosis Award categories and their corresponding 2017 winners include:

The IR Prognosis Summit is the official Prognosis users conference. Each year the community of Prognosis experts share best practices, hands-on training, new innovations, and more. In addition to dozens of informative breakout sessions, the conference provides the chance to problem-solve with IR subject matter experts and select partners. This year's conference saw over 140 customer attendees during the course of the three-day event.

"Our customers, who include some of the largest organizations in the world, rely on us to guarantee that hundreds of millions of transactions and interactions occur without issue, every day," said Andre Cuenin, President of Americas and Europe at IR. "Their experience with IR Prognosis is enhanced through the sharing of real-world knowledge and insights with their colleagues at our summit so that they can help their own organizations succeed in their digital transformation journey. We're happy to congratulate not only our winners, but all of our customers."

