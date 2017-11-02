Bridgevine Partners with Pacific Gas & Electric Company to Power the Home Connection Program

Bridgevine Inc., a leading provider of marketing and commerce solutions for the nation's top home services brands, announces their partnership with Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States, to power the Home Connection program.

PG&E delivers energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. One segment of these people are move customers, who call PG&E to start or transfer service. During this initial point of contact, these customers are transferred to the Home Connection program, powered by Bridgevine, where they are offered relevant home service offers beyond the meter, such as TV, Internet, phone, home security and much more.

The Home Connection program also features a unique digital experience, where customers are able to purchase services where, when and how they want - be it on-the-go via their mobile device or in the comfort of their home on their desktop computer. During this experience, customers are offered the ability to change their address and participate in mover coupons. This fusion of call transfer and digital enrollment creates a one-stop-shop that emphasizes choice and convenience, creating increased value and satisfaction for PG&E customers.

PG&E partnered with Bridgevine to leverage their omni-channel platform, call center expertise and deep understanding of customer engagement to offer their customers a seamless experience, without the need for extensive technology and integration work.

"Utilities do more than just power electricity; they are a trusted resource that offer other essential home and move-related services to their customers," said Sean Barry, CEO of Bridgevine. "We are proud to partner with forward-thinking utilities like PG&E to provide them with a robust yet neatly packaged solution to drive the Home Connection program."

Bridgevine's marketing and technology platform is currently used by several of the largest utility companies in the U.S. These utilities trust Bridgevine to handle their data and customer interactions. These partnerships allow utilities to drive new sources of profitable growth, increase customer satisfaction and expand the distribution of their own proprietary products and services.

About Bridgevine

Bridgevine is the home of customer acquisition. Our innovative solutions are designed to sell products, monetize customers, and enable technology for the telecommunications, cable, satellite, home security, home improvement and energy sectors. In our business, product and service supply from leading service brands intersect with residential and small business customer demand. Through a blend of online, offline, social, mobile and direct marketing, one in every four households use the Bridgevine platform to help inform and make home and small business purchasing decisions. Bridgevine has enabled more than $1.9 billion in recurring revenue every year for our valued business partners. For more information, contact us at www.bridgevine.com/contact.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and pge.com/news.