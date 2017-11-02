Zayo Expands Fiber Network in Indiana

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) today announced that the company will provide fiber to the tower (FTT) to approximately 70 new towers in Indiana to serve a major wireless carrier customer. Zayo now provides services to all four major wireless carriers in Indiana.

The sale leverages part of Zayo's 4,300 route miles of network in Indiana. The new FTT project will add minimal network extensions in Fort Wayne, Lafayette and other areas.

This is the second recent sale to a major carrier for mobile infrastructure in Indiana. In 2016, Zayo initiated installation of 234 new network miles of dark fiber south and west of Indianapolis to connect a corridor to Louisville, Kentucky for another major wireless carrier, which has recently been completed.

Indianapolis and the surrounding area has a strong base of financial service, insurance, technology and healthcare businesses, including a leading global CRM company. Indiana is also home to several large state and private universities. Zayo's fiber solutions are addressing wireless carriers' requirements for scalable, high-capacity infrastructure.

"Zayo's network across Indiana has the capacity to not only provide FTT infrastructure for one of the nation's leading wireless carriers but also the fiber capacity to support other customers in need of high-bandwidth solutions," said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.