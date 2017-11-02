Studio Bank (In Organization) Partners with CSI to Create De Novo Bank with Omni-Channel & Hyper-Local Strategy

Nashville, Tennessee based Studio Bank (In Organization), which filed its application to become the city's first newly chartered de novo bank in nearly a decade, has selected Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX CSVI), a provider of end to end financial technology solutions, as its core and mobile banking technology provider. With the selection of CSI's NuPointÂ core processing solution, Studio Bank (In Organization) plans to offer its clients a boutique service experience delivered through an omni channel and hyper local strategy.

CSI's core and digital banking solutions are directly integrated, which enhances the bank's ability to provide a full suite of customer convenience solutions both inside and outside the branch. Studio Bank executives said CSI's advanced banking solutions, as well as its shared approach in providing a high-touch experience for its clients, were the two essential factors for selecting CSI as the bank's core provider.

"We have an exciting opportunity to be the first local bank in nearly a decade to design a client service model from scratch and offer a mobile and online experience that aligns seamlessly with our unique in-branch experience," said Aaron Dorn, chairman, president and CEO of Studio Bank (In Organization). "With CSI as our partner, our team will be able to bring the bank to our clients wherever they are."

Working with CSI, Studio Bank plans to leverage an array of digital banking solutions, including self-service features like card on/off, mobile deposit, and commercial cash management, which will simplify the client experience. Studio Bank (In Organization) intends to be the first true de novo bank headquartered in Nashville since 2008 and plans to provide the city a combination of tech-savvy products and services and a hands-on commitment to local banking that Nashville's businesses and residents prefer.

"As a de novo, Studio Bank is uniquely positioned to not only deliver a modern banking experience through the latest innovations in mobile banking technology but also offer personalized service to those in their community," said Steve Powless, CSI's chairman and chief executive officer. "We are excited to partner with the bank, and we are dedicated to providing them the highest level of expertise and innovation in order to support their business strategy and objectives."

About Studio Bank (In Organization)

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Studio Bank (In Organization) recently filed its application for a banking charter and FDIC insurance with the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Studio Bank (In Organization) aims to reflect the vibrancy of Nashville and provide a hyper-local, tech-savvy client experience through bankers who are highly engaged in the community. The organizers seek to build a local bank that is unlike any in Nashville today. For more information about Studio Bank (In Organization), visit www.studiobank.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI's reputation and have resulted in the company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin' Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.