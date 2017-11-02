GTT Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third quarter highlights:

The results above include the Global Capacity acquisition as of September 15, 2017.

On a pro forma basis, assuming (i) Hibernia's historical results had been included for all periods presented, (ii) Global Capacity's historical results had been included for all periods presented, and (iii) constant currency:

See "Annex A: Non-GAAP Financial Information" for more information regarding the computation of Adjusted EBITDA, constant currency and pro forma calculations.

"GTT delivered another good quarter of growth," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "We have great momentum in our business, and with our previously announced financial objectives now well within reach, today we are establishing our next set of financial objectives of $2 billion in revenue and $550 million in Adjusted EBITDA within the next four years."

"Our clients continue to demonstrate tremendous demand for our cloud networking services given our strong value proposition," stated Mike Sicoli, chief financial officer. "Our investment in rep-driven growth, combined with our proven acquisition strategy, is the foundation to drive future growth and margin expansion."

Conference Call Information

GTT will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the live conference call, interested parties may dial +1-844-875-6916 or +1-412-317-6714, enter passcode 10112898, and ask for the GTT Communications call, or view the webcast at GTT's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week and may be accessed by calling +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10112898. The webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of GTT's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding GTT Communications, Inc.'s, plans, objectives and strategies or future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the Company are subject to substantial risks, which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

About GTT

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport, wide area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video services. The company's Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

ANNEX A: Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), from time to time we may use or publicly disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of our financial presentations, earnings releases, earnings conference calls and otherwise. For these purposes, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial positions or cash flows that (i) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude amounts, included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in financial statements, and (ii) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that effectively include amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to investors to provide an alternative method for assessing our financial condition and operating results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when taken together with our GAAP financial measures, allow us and our investors to better evaluate our performance and profitability. These measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for GAAP, and they may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") adjusted to exclude severance, restructuring and other exit costs, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, losses on extinguishment of debt, stock-based compensation and, from time to time, other non-cash or non-recurring items.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance, and this financial measure is among the primary measures we use for planning and forecasting future periods. We further believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with the results of other companies that have different financing and capital structures. In addition, we have debt covenants that are based on a leverage ratio that utilizes a modified EBITDA calculation, as defined in our Credit Agreement. The modified EBITDA calculation is similar to our definition of Adjusted EBITDA; however, it includes the pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of and expected cost synergies from the companies acquired by us during the applicable reporting period. Finally, Adjusted EBITDA results, along with other quantitative and qualitative information, are utilized by management and our compensation committee for purposes of determining bonus payouts to our employees.

Adjusted EBITDA Less Capital Expenditures

Adjusted EBITDA less purchases of property and equipment, which we also refer to as capital expenditures, is a performance measure that is used to evaluate the appropriate level of capital expenditures needed to support our expected revenue and to provide a comparable view of our performance relative to other telecommunications companies that may utilize different strategies for providing access to fiber-based services and related infrastructure. We use a "capex light" strategy, which means we purchase fiber-based services and related infrastructure from other providers on an as-needed basis, pursuant to our customers' requirements. Many other telecommunications companies spend significant amounts of capital expenditures to construct their own fiber networks and data centers, and attempt to purchase as little as possible from other providers. As a result of our strategy, we typically have lower Adjusted EBITDA margins compared to other providers but also spend much less on capital expenditures relative to our revenue. We believe it is important to take both of these factors into account when evaluating our performance.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures from Net (Loss) Income (amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Constant Currency

We evaluate our results of operations both as reported and on a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency data offers valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency results by converting our current-period local currency financial results using prior-period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our prior-period reported results.

Pro Forma Financial Information

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, from time to time we may use or publicly disclose certain "pro forma" financial measures in the course of our financial presentations, earnings releases, earnings conference calls and otherwise. We believe these pro forma financial measures provide a more comparable view of our results relative to prior periods, particularly given the number of acquisitions we have completed in the past.

The following unaudited pro forma financial information and related notes present the historical information of GTT as if the acquisitions of Hibernia Networks ("Hibernia") and Global Capacity had occurred on the first day of the period presented.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2016, the following unaudited financial information presents historical GTT information as if the acquisitions of Hibernia and Global Capacity had occurred on the first day of the period presented, as reported and in constant currency:

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2017, the following unaudited financial information presents historical GTT information as if the acquisition of Global Capacity had occurred on the first day of the period presented, as reported and in constant currency:

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

(1) Pro forma adjustments include revenue recognized by acquired company from GTT, net of revenue recognized by GTT from the acquired company prior to their respective close dates; adjustments in deferred revenue from acquired companies and elimination of certain taxes reported as revenue in Global Capacity historic financial statements.

(2) Pro forma adjustments include net adjustments in deferred revenue and deferred costs from Global Capacity.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared with the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the following unaudited financial information presents historical GTT information as if the acquisitions of Hibernia and Global Capacity had occurred on the first day of the period presented, as reported and in constant currency:

($ in millions)