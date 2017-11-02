Millicom Deploys TiVo’s Next-Generation User Experience Platform in Colombia, with Plans to Expand Across Latin America

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services for more than 57 million customers in Latin America and Africa, has selected TiVo's next generation user experience platform to bring advanced entertainment experiences to customers in Latin America. The Tigo ONE TV service is available to Millicom subscribers in Colombia, with plans to deploy in certain other markets where it operates.

Through the deployment of TiVo's next-generation user experience platform, Millicom will have a cutting-edge pay-TV service that delivers an entertainment experience that consumers love, advanced personalization and recommendations, seamless integration of content across linear, over-the-top (OTT), on-demand, DVR and robust multiscreen capabilities. Additionally, the future-proof platform will enable Millicom to effectively address its diverse customer segments with a full range of flexible, unified products and versatile deployment options.

"Tigo ONE TV offers a superior user experience, helping us sustain our rapid growth and easily scale our services across markets," said Luciano Marino, vice president of B2C, Millicom. "Millicom is committed to delivering the most innovative entertainment services in Latin America, and TiVo is the trusted partner helping us bring our vision to life for our customers."

"TiVo is proud to partner with Millicom to launch our full product suite into all seven Latin American countries that Millicom serves," said Michael Hawkey, senior vice president and general manager, User Experience, TiVo. "We have done extensive work to ensure that our product suite is fully localized to Millicom's requirements and will deliver cutting-edge pay-TV user experiences in the country and around the world. TiVo's robust product portfolio provides flexibility, scalability and versatile deployment options to not only help address Millicom's diverse customer segments, but also accelerate their time to market by helping them quickly deploy in multiple countries."

Millicom plans to deploy one of the largest portfolios of next-generation TiVo products by a service provider to-date. Unified by a consistent user experience, these TiVo products include: CubiTV - a quick to deploy product with a responsive, slick experience on cost effective STBs; CubiTV with Experience 3 - the hybrid entertainment discovery solution that unifies content, listings and recommendations from linear TV, video on-demand, DVR and over-the-top (OTT sources); Gateway DVR and Mini - TiVo's flagship multi-room products that provide highly personalized content recommendations and search results; and TiVo for Mobile - a multi-screen entertainment discovery solution that enables access to content across multiple platforms and is compatible with most current Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

