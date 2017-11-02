Cincinnati Bell Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE CBB), today announced financial results for its third quarter, ended September 30, 2017, highlighted by strategic revenue increasingÂ $5 millionÂ over the prior year. Fioptics internet subscribers totaled 221,200, up 19% compared to a year ago. Fioptics video subscribers were up 8% compared to the same period in 2016. In the third quarter of 2017, the Company passed an additional 8,000 addresses with Fioptics, which is now available to 564,700 homes and businesses, or approximately 70 percent ofÂ Greater Cincinnati.

Leigh Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Bell, commented, "We delivered another quarter of strong operational performance, demonstrating our ability to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. Our success highlights that fiber investments provide us the best platform to capitalize on the ever-increasing demand for data capacity, which will continue creating value for both shareholders and customers."

Mr. Fox continued, "We also recently completed the acquisition of OnX, which represents a significant milestone in the strategic development of our IT services business. We now have enhanced scale, a broader geographic footprint as well as an expanded portfolio of complementary IT offerings, which positions us well to tap into a $250 billion industry as a leading cloud integrator for unified communications and hybrid IT workloads."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $289 million, down 7% from the prior year, as strategic revenue growth driven by strong demand for fiber-based products was offset by lower Telecom and IT hardware sales.

Operating income was $13 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $26 million in the prior year period. The decline was primarily driven by $12 million of transaction and integration costs incurred in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA2 totaled $76 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $78 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $11 million. Net income applicable to common shareholders, excluding special items was $1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Entertainment and Communications Segment

With its pending merger with Hawaiian Telcom, the leading integrated communications provider serving the state of Hawaii, Cincinnati Bell will continue to expand its portfolio of high density, next-generation fiber to capitalize on the growing demand for data capacity. The merger is expected to occur during the second half of 2018, pending regulatory and shareholder approval, and represents an important step toward building scale and locking in fiber density value for shareholders and customers.

Fiber density remains a key market differentiator in an increasingly competitive environment and Cincinnati Bell's strategic investments in fiber allow the Company to offer higher bandwidth and faster internet speed than traditional carriers.

IT Services and Hardware Segment

Cincinnati Bell recently announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of OnX Enterprise Solutions in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017. The combination of CBTS and OnX brings meaningful scale, service and product offerings, free cash flow generation, and client diversification, supporting the transformation to a hybrid IT solutions provider. The combined company's hosted and managed services portfolio coupled with its expanded footprint will uniquely position Cincinnati Bell to capitalize on significant market opportunities presented by UCaaS, cloud, security, and infrastructure needs. Integration of the business is progressing well, with access to additional sales offices and data centers in the U.S. and Canada strengthening the Company's North American platform.

Financial Position and Cash Flow

The Company reported cash provided by operating activities of $157 million in the first nine months of 2017, compared to $142 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow increased $78 million compared to the first nine months of 2016, totaling $37 million for the first nine months of 2017. Capital expenditures were $148 million in the first nine months of 2017, compared to $189 million in the same period last year. The Company is targeting full year 2017 capital expenditures at the high end of the $180 million to $210 million range.

On October 2, 2017, Cincinnati Bell entered into a new credit agreement, comprised of a seven-year $600 million senior secured term loan facility and a five-year $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility, in connection with the completion of the OnX transaction.

On October 6, 2017, Cincinnati Bell completed the issuance, in a private placement, of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.000% senior notes due 2025. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance, together with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company's senior credit facilities and receivables facility, to fund the cash portion of its pending merger with Hawaiian Telcom, refinance existing Hawaiian Telcom indebtedness and pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

2017 Outlook

The updated 2017 guidance reflects contributions from OnX which is projected to generate revenue ranging between $150 million and $200 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10 million* in the fourth quarter of 2017.

2017 Previous Guidance

2017 Revised Guidance

Provided on 02/15/17

Provided on 11/02/17

*Plus or minus 2 percent

Mr. Fox concluded, "Overall, we remain well positioned to achieve our revised full year targets and are confident in our ability to successfully integrate OnX enabling us to provide our customers with enhanced service capabilities and product offerings. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our strategic offerings where we are winning, and we remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we focus on building two distinct businesses with enhanced scale and strategic optionality."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, net income applicable to common shareholders excluding special items and free cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures used by Cincinnati Bell management when evaluating results of operations and cash flow. Management believes these measures also provide users of the financial statements with additional and useful comparisons of current results of operations and cash flows with past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables distributed with this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com .

1Free cash flow provides a useful measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. The company defines free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, restructuring and severance related payments, preferred stock dividends, dividends received from CyrusOne, cash used in or (provided by) discontinued operations, including the decommission of wireless towers, and transaction and integration costs. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or the change in cash on the balance sheet and may not be comparable with free cash flow as defined by other companies. Although the company feels there is no comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow, the attached financial information reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow.

2Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP operating income plus depreciation, amortization, restructuring and severance related charges, (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, transaction and integration costs, curtailment (gain) loss, asset impairments, components of pension and other retirement plan costs (including interest costs, asset returns, and amortization of actuarial gains and losses), and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA margin provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.

Net debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The company defines net debt as the sum of the face amount of short-term and long-term debt, unamortized premium and/or discount and unamortized note issuance costs, offset by cash and cash equivalents.

Net income applicable to common shareholders excluding special items in total and per share provides a useful measure of operating performance. Net income applicable to common shareholders excluding special items should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with net income excluding special items as defined by other companies.

