ORBCOMM Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The following financial highlights are in thousands of dollars.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Net Loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders

Net Loss - Ex-Items, attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders (1,5)

($0.54

)

($0.20

)

($0.74

)

($0.29

)

($0.10

)

($0.04

)

($0.28

)

($0.12

)

($22,231

)

($521

)

($2,298

)

$

18,063

$

11,157

$

11,961

$

35,585

$

34,776

"We continue to experience strong growth as we head into the fourth quarter," said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the investments we are making in large deployments, while having a short-term impact on profitability, will deliver significant, long-term benefits to support ORBCOMM's continued growth and increase shareholder value in 2018 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Blue Tree Systems adds products for incremental asset classes, which are important to our complete IoT offering, and is an exciting addition for ORBCOMM's customers."

"The third quarter growth was very strong with Revenues 50% higher than last year and Product Sales up 97%. With the addition of Blue Tree Systems, we're moving forward with great momentum," said Robert Costantini, Chief Financial Officer of ORBCOMM. "Profitability and revenue contribution margin percentages are expected to improve in a couple of quarters as the investments in large-scale deployments are completed."

Recent Highlights:

Financial Highlights

Customer and Product Highlights

M&A Highlights

Financial Results and Highlights

Revenues

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Service Revenues reached a record $35.0 million, up $6.2 million or 21.5% over the prior year period. The organic growth in Service Revenues in Q3 was 9.1%. The recent acquisition added $3.6 million in Service Revenue.

Product Sales during the third quarter of 2017 were a record $34.3 million compared to $17.4 million during the same period last year, increasing $16.9 million or 96.8%. The increase in Product Sales over last year is attributable to strong demand across multiple product lines. The recent acquisition contributed $2.9 million in Product Sales in Q3.

Total Revenues reached a record $69.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, up $23.1 million or 49.9% compared to $46.3 million during the same period of 2016.

Cost of Revenues and Operating Expenses

Total Cost of Revenues and Operating Expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $103.6 million compared to $58.3 million in the same period of 2016, increasing largely from an increase in costs associated with higher Product Sales including higher production costs, and Service Revenues that include higher installation costs, as well as higher SG&A and Product Development due in part to the recent inthinc acquisition. The quarter also included an Impairment Loss of ($31.2) million related to three in-orbit OG2 satellites that lost communication in 2017 versus an Impairment Loss of ($10.7) million related to an in-orbit OG2 satellite that lost communication in 2016.

Impairment Loss-satellite network

As previously disclosed, the Company lost communication with three OG2 satellites. While the Company is continuing its investigation and recovery efforts, an impairment charge of ($31.2) million was recorded to write-off the net book value of these three OG2 satellites for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The loss of these three satellites has not had, and is not expected to have, a material effect on network communications services.

Loss Before Income Taxes, Net Income (Loss), and Earnings Per Share

Loss Before Income Taxes for the third quarter of 2017 was a ($39.2) million loss, compared to the ($14.0) million Loss for the third quarter of 2016. The Loss Before Income Taxes for the quarter includes an Impairment Loss of ($31.2) million in the 2017 period versus an Impairment Loss of ($10.7) million in the 2016 period, both related to in-orbit OG2 satellites that lost communication.

Net Loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders was ($39.7) million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to the ($14.0) million loss for the same period in 2016. The Net Loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders includes an Impairment Loss of ($31.2) million in 2017 versus an Impairment Loss of ($10.7) million in 2016, both related to in-orbit OG2 satellites that lost communication. Basic EPS was a loss of ($0.54) per share for the third quarter of 2017 versus a loss of ($0.20) per share for the third quarter of 2016, mainly due to the increased Impairment Loss.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was ($22.2) million compared to ($0.5) million in the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of ($21.7) million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of ($0.8) million or 6.7%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total Revenues for the quarter was 16.1%, down from 25.8% due to higher Product Sales at lower margin, and incremental costs for high-volume deployments that are expected to lead to large contributions to Service Revenues in future periods.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company to measure operating performance and the quality of earnings. Please see the financial tables at the end of the release for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At September 30, 2017, Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $37.4 million, compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2016, increasing $12.4 million. The increase in cash was largely due to funds secured from the issuance of $250 million of Senior Secured Notes, used partially to repay $150 million of debt, and $15 million provided by a private placement of common stock, less the net cash used in operations of ($7.2) million through the first nine months of 2017 mostly from increases in working capital, cash invested in Capital Expenditures of ($21.4) million, and ($34.2) million paid for inthinc, Inc. as well as ($34.5) million held for acquisition as of September 30, 2017 to acquire Blue Tree Systems Limited.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, estimates, objectives and expectations for future events, as well as, projections, business trends, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond ORBCOMM's control, which may cause ORBCOMM's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The following table reconciles our Net Loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:

Adjustments to EBITDA

Adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA

ORBCOMM publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). To facilitate external analysis of the Company's operating performance, ORBCOMM also presents financial information that are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation table is presented above.

EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. before interest income (expense), loss on debt extinguishment, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. ORBCOMM believes EBITDA is useful to its management and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company's operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps ORBCOMM's management and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its financing transactions and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results. In addition, ORBCOMM management uses EBITDA in presentations to its board of directors to enable it to have the same measurement of operating performance used by management and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the annual operating budget.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, noncontrolling interests, impairment loss, non-capitalized satellite launch and in-orbit insurance, insurance recovery, and acquisition-related and integration costs, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company's core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenues.

The following table reconciles our Net Loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders to Net Loss - Ex-Items, attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders and Basic EPS to Basic EPS - Ex-Items for the periods shown:

Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

Net Loss - Ex-Items attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders is defined as Net Loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders, excluding Impairment Loss-satellite network, and Acquisition-related and integration costs. Basic EPS - Ex-Items is defined as Basic EPS excluding Impairment Loss-satellite network, and Acquisition-related and integration costs. Net Loss - Ex-Items attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders and Basic EPS - Ex-Items are non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are used as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release as management believes that they will provide investors with a means of evaluating, and an understanding of how management evaluates, the Company's performance and results on a comparable basis that is not otherwise apparent on a GAAP basis, since many non-recurring, infrequent or non-cash items that management believes are not indicative of the core performance of the business may not be excluded when preparing financial measures under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, or may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation table is presented above.