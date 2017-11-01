ON Semiconductor Recognized on the Ethisphere Institute's 2017 List of Attorneys Who Matter

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq ON) announced today that Sonny Cave, executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance and ethics officer, chief risk officer and corporate secretary, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2017 Attorneys Who Matter. Attorneys Who Matter represent all areas of practice, including federal agencies, in house counsel, top ethics and compliance officers of major companies and outside counsel.

The Attorneys Who Matter recipients raise the bar for ethical behavior in their industries and boast a commendable track record of public service, legal community engagement and academic involvement.

"I am humbled and grateful to be recognized by Ethisphere for this tremendous honor," said Cave. "While the industry and environment in which many of us work is quite fluid and continuously changing in the modern world, conducting business operations ethically and responsibly is a constant that is critical to the long term success of any organization. At ON Semiconductor, compliance and ethics is an integral part of our culture and core values of respect, integrity and initiative. I am proud of the way that our comprehensive compliance and risk management programs strengthen our foundation as a company and to me as a professional."

"Each year, we watch the bar rise for corporate ethics and compliance through our research around the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This continuous, year-over-year advancement is due, in part, to the legal profession and those who are committed to moving businesses forward with integrity like those listed on the 2017 Attorneys Who Matter. We congratulate Sonny Cave, who understands the importance of ethics in business and leading by example."

Cave was also recently recognized by the University of Colorado Law School as a recipient of their 2018 alumni awards. This Distinguished Achievement - Corporate Counsel distinction is based on his contributions to the legal profession, service to his community and dedication to his law school. All honorees of the 2018 alumni awards will be honored at an Alumni Awards Banquet on March 8, 2018 at the university campus.

Sonny Cave Bio

Sonny is the founding general counsel and corporate secretary at ON Semiconductor since the 1999 spin-out from Motorola Inc. He also holds the titles of executive vice president, chief compliance and ethics officer, chief risk officer and corporate secretary. His extensive legal and business experience spans over 30 years, including seven years with Motorola, where he was promoted to senior environmental, health and safety counsel, and led a team of legal professionals supporting all of Motorola's worldwide operations. During Sonny's last two years with Motorola, he was an expatriate stationed in Geneva, Switzerland, where he served as regulatory affairs director for Motorola's Semiconductor Components Group. His work during this time focused on expanding business and operations into emerging markets such as China and Eastern European countries.

During his 17-year tenure at ON Semiconductor, Sonny built the law department from the ground up into a global team of legal and intellectual property professionals with offices in Arizona, California and Maine, as well as in Belgium, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan. Under Sonny's leadership, ON Semiconductor revitalized its corporate compliance and ethics program in 2004, using a model where individual compliance and ethics liaisons are appointed at every significant company site across the globe. These liaisons are at the heart of the program, helping all employees to understand the company's core values and how they apply in day-to-day work and culture. More recently, Sonny developed a comprehensive enterprise risk management program under which global risk champions are appointed from every business unit, operations and support functions. Sonny's leadership in these and other areas was instrumental in ON Semiconductor being recognized by Ethisphere as a World's Most Ethical Company in 2016 and 2017.

Sonny Cave is included in the Attorneys Who Matter category on Ethisphere's annual list for his contribution to raising the profile of corporate ethics and integrity. Other key notable individuals on the 2017 list will be published in the Q4 2017 issue of Ethisphere Magazine and is available online at: http://ethisphere.com/magazine/attorneys-who-matter/.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with the Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere is also the leading provider of independent verification of corporate ethics and compliance programs that include: Ethics Inside® Certification, Compliance Leader Verification™ and Anti-Corruption Program Verification™. More information about Ethisphere can be found at: www.ethisphere.com.

