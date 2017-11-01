CSG Systems International Reports Results for Third Quarter 2017

CSG Systems International, Inc. (Nasdaq CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, today reported results for the quarter ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2017.

Key Highlights:

"We are starting to see the traction in our top line revenue growth as we generated record revenues for the third quarter," said Bret Griess, president and chief executive officer for CSG International. "For the first nine months of the year, we have grown revenues organically three percent, renewed two of our largest customers through 2021, converted another 3.5 million residential cable customers off competitors' legacy billing solutions and generated $103 million of operating cash flows. I am pleased with our execution."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

28,376

Results of Operations

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $199.2 million, a 5% increase when compared to revenues of $189.3 million for the third quarter of 2016, and a 3% increase when compared to revenues of $192.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase in revenues is attributed to the growth of CSG's cloud and related solutions revenues, resulting primarily from higher revenues from our recurring managed services arrangements and the conversion of customer accounts onto our cloud solutions over the past year, reduced by lower software and services revenues generated during the quarter. The sequential quarterly increase is primarily due to an increase in other ancillary services during the third quarter of 2017.

GAAP Results: GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2017 was $28.4 million, or 14.2% of total revenues, compared to $36.6 million, or 19.3% of total revenues, for the third quarter of 2016, and $24.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenues, for the second quarter of 2017. GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.44, as compared to $0.55 for the third quarter of 2016, and $0.35 for the second quarter of 2017.

The year-over-year decreases in GAAP operating income and GAAP EPS are primarily due to lower operating results, driven mainly by the continuation of planned investments aimed at generating future long-term growth in our business. The sequential quarterly increases in GAAP operating income and GAAP EPS are mainly attributed to the higher revenues generated during the current quarter.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2017 was $36.5 million, or 18.3% of total revenues, compared to $43.9 million, or 23.2% of total revenues, for the third quarter of 2016, and $34.7 million, or 18.0% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.64, compared to $0.75 for the third quarter of 2016, and $0.62 for the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decreases in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP EPS are primarily due to lower operating results, driven mainly by the continuation of planned investments aimed at generating future long-term growth in our business. The sequential quarterly increases in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP EPS are attributed to the higher revenues generated during the current quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at SeptemberÂ 30, 2017 were $258.5 million, compared to $245.0 million as of June 30, 2017 and $276.5 million at DecemberÂ 31, 2016.

CSG generated net cash flows from operations for the quarters ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2017 and 2016 of $38.3 million and $8.7 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $33.7 million and $6.1 million, respectively. For the nine months ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2017 and 2016 CSG generated net cash flows from operations of $102.8 million and $59.5 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $79.5 million and $48.0 million, respectively.

2017 Financial Guidance

CSG is adjusting its financial guidance for the full year 2017 as follows:

November 1, 2017

Additional Information

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS

LIABILITIES, CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT CONVERSION OBLIGATION AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2017

September 30, 2016

September 30, 2017

September 30, 2016

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

September 30, 2017

September 30, 2016

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenues by Geography

Revenues by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenues

ComcastÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Charter

EXHIBIT 2 CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures:

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons:

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, and gains and losses related to the repurchase of CSG's convertible notes, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2017 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin to non-GAAP operating income margin, as included in CSG's 2017 full year financial guidance, is as follows:

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS as included in CSG's 2017 full year financial guidance is as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for CSG's 2017 full year financial guidance at the mid-point (in thousands, except percentages):

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities is provided below for the indicated period (in thousands):