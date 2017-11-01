DASAN Zhone Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $66.4 million, compared to $59.9 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2016. The results for the third quarter of 2016 included the combined results of Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. and legacy Zhone Technologies, Inc. from and after September 9, 2016, following the completion of the merger. The Company's financial results prior to September 9, 2016 do not include the operations of legacy Zhone Technologies, Inc. "With the successful integration of our businesses, we are seeing improved financial performance sooner than expected which has been led by stronger than expected revenue growth," stated Yung Kim, President, CEO and Acting CFO of DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Net income attributable to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. for the third quarter of 2017, calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), was $1.4 million or $0.09 per share compared with a net loss of $0.8 million or $0.05 per share for the second quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $4.7 million or $0.42 per share for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted earnings before stock-based compensation, interest income (expense), net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and merger transaction costs ("adjusted EBITDA") was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2017 and ($0.9) million for the third quarter of 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2017 were $10.1 million compared to $17.9 million at December 31, 2016.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement DASAN Zhone's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, DASAN Zhone uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure DASAN Zhone believes is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of DASAN Zhone's past financial performance and prospects for the future. These adjustments to GAAP results are made with the intent of providing greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These non-GAAP results are among the primary indicators that management uses as a basis for making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, including the Company's ability to provide cash flows to invest in research and development, and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical operating results and comparisons to competitors' operating results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA is provided in a table immediately following the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) below.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a global leader in broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions in five major product areas including broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN (POL) and software defined networks (SDN). More than 750 of the world's most innovative network operators, service providers and enterprises turn to DASAN Zhone Solutions for fiber access transformation. The IP Zhone is the only solution that enables service providers to build the network of the future today, supporting end-to-end voice, data, entertainment, social media, business, mobile backhaul and mobility service. DASAN Zhone Solutions is committed to building the fastest and highest quality All IP Multi-Service solution for its customers. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo, and al DASAN Zhone product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to financial estimates; projections of revenue, margins, expenses or other financial items. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to realize the anticipated cost savings, synergies and other benefits of the merger of Dasan Networks, Inc. and legacy Zhone Technologies, Inc. and any integration risks relating to the merger, the ability to generate sufficient revenue to achieve or sustain profitability, the ability to raise additional capital to fund existing and future operations or to refinance or repay the Company's existing indebtedness, defects or other performance problems in the Company's products, any economic slowdown in the telecommunications industry that restricts the ability of the Company's customers to purchase its products, commercial acceptance of the Company's products, intense competition in the communications equipment market, higher than anticipated expenses that the Company may incur, any failure to comply with the periodic filing and other requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market for continued listing, material weaknesses or other deficiencies in the Company internal control over financial reporting, and the initiation of any civil litigation, regulatory proceedings, government enforcement actions or other adverse effects relating to the Audit Committee investigation or errors in the consolidated financial statements of legacy Zhone Technologies, Inc. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in the Company's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company's filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

