Shutterfly to Present at Upcoming RBC Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ SFLY),Â the leading online retailer and manufacturer of high quality personalized products and services, announced today that Christopher North, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be conducting a fireside chat at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York on November 7, 2017 at 10 00 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public under the Events and Presentations tab on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.shutterflyinc.com. An archived replay will be available following the event.

