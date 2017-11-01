DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 From Investment in Frontier Communications Corporation to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of purchasers of Frontier Communications Corporation (Nasdaq FTR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") securities during the period between April 1, 2016 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until November 27, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Frontier securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose during the Class Period that the Company acquired a substantial number of non-paying accounts as part of its acquisition of the wireline operations of Verizon Communications, Inc. and would be required to increase its reserves and write off amounts from accounts receivable associated with the non-paying accounts.

According to the complaint, following a May 2, 2017 report of a net loss and revenue decline as a result of non-paying accounts, the value of Frontier shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Frontier securities purchased on or after April 1, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please visit our website at http://www.browerpiven.com/currentsecuritiescases.html. You may also request more information by contacting Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.