Tessco and Fortna Celebrate 25-Year Partnership, Upgrade to FortnaWCS™

Tessco (NASDAQ TESS) and FortnaÂ announce the celebration of their 25 year partnership and the recent upgrade of warehouse control software in their Maryland distribution center.Â Fortna and Tessco have had a mutually beneficial relationship that spans distribution projects such as the installation of material handling equipment, multiple performance and systems upgrades, and the implementation of a new Warehouse Management System.

As Tessco continues to grow their retail channel, they face growing expectations for speedy delivery of product to consumers. This latest project to upgrade to the current release of FortnaWCSâ„¢ enables Tessco to meet the need for faster fulfillment and increased flexibility to reprioritize orders on the fly. The upgraded system also enables associates to put more focus on process improvements that can drive competitive advantage, rather than on system maintenance activities.

"With our extended history, Fortna has come to understand all aspects of our business," said Doug Rein, SVP of Performance Systems and Operations at Tessco. "This latest upgrade has enabled us to increase the flow of product through the distribution center, while lowering costs and improving uptime. We look forward to continuing our partnership for many years."

"We are proud to partner with Tessco and to mark yet another milestone in our long-standing relationship," said John A. White III, President and CEO of Fortna.Â "We are confident that this upgrade will continue to enhance Tessco's customer service and furthers our joint continuous goal to create competitive advantage for our clients."

About Tessco

Tessco (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider. Tessco was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service and supports customers in the public and private sector. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About Fortna Inc.

For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands - companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto - helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise - we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. For more information, visit www.fortna.com .