Syniverse Schedules Third-Quarter Earnings Announcement

Syniverse Holdings will report its third quarter 2017 results on November 6, and will host a conference call on November 7, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter financial results.

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter-ended September 30, 2017, will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on the company website at www.syniverse.com in the Investor Relations section under About. In advance of the conference call, a presentation summarizing the financial results will be posted to the Investor Relations page and will be addressed on the call.

To participate, U.S. callers may dial toll free at (877) 359-9508, and international callers may dial direct at (224) 357-2393. The passcode for the call is 93751103.

A replay of the call will be available at approximately 2 p.m. ET on November 8, and will remain available through November 8, 2018. The replay will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Syniverse's website.

