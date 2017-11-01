Integration Partners launches Cyber Security Engineering Lab with Anderson University

Anderson University opened the new Cyber Security Engineering Lab at their ribbon cutting ceremony and reception which took place on Oct 31, 2017. This laboratory will allow for state of the art learning opportunities for students in the School of Science & Engineering, especially in the information security, computer science, and computer engineering majors.

About the Cyber Security Engineering Lab:

The Cyber Security Engineering Lab houses several high-capacity servers including a blade chassis. It also houses a set of enterprise access switches, edge switches, core switches, core routers, and wireless devices connected over a 40Gbps optical interconnect fabric.

The laboratory will allow students to gain real-life experience, as most large companies have a similar server room or data center. In the computer science and engineering courses, students can write code on their laptop or a lab computer, then they can connect through a high-speed network to the laboratory, and run their code on the servers, which have more than 20 physical cores and 256GiB of RAM, allowing complex code to be executed quickly. Faculty can also use it to work on their research or more computationally complex projects in upper level courses.

Ascension Information Services (AIS) was the lead sponsor for the Cyber Security Engineering Lab, with generous support from their friends at Integration Partners, Extreme Networks, Inc. (formerly Avaya), and Dell EMC. This laboratory will also provide opportunities for Ascension to bring their staff to AU's campus for periodic training. The value of the room and equipment is nearly $1 million.

About Integration Partners

Integration Partners is a collaboration and networking services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and services portfolio provide enterprises nationwide with Cloud, Security, Advanced, and Managed Services. Integration Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. www.integrationpartners.com