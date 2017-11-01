Kingston Technology Chooses Logility’s Supply Chain Solutions for Its HyperX Gaming Division

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. &Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the independent world leader in memory products, today announced a collaboration with Logility to deploy its supply chain planning software for HyperX , the gaming division of KingstonÂ . Since the first gaming headset launch in 2014, the HyperX product family has rapidly expanded to keyboards, gaming mice and mouse pads. In three short years, HyperX has shipped over 3 million gaming headsets which sparked the need to tightly manage and monitor the HyperX supply chain as the business has scaled.

To support this growth, HyperX began a supply chain transformation initiative to replace legacy solutions and spreadsheets with advanced software from Logility, a leader in Gartner's May 2017 Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation. Kingston is using the award-winning Logility Voyager Solutionsâ„¢ to enhance visibility across the global supply chain which synchronizes the planning process to boost efficiency and align inventory with customer service goals. The scalable supply chain planning platform allows HyperX to set and track inventory targets to streamline the replenishment cycle and ensure the right products are available when the consumer is ready to purchase.

"Logility Voyager Solutions helps HyperX stay ahead of the rapidly growing gaming market by delivering advanced supply chain capabilities that improve productivity, automate routine tasks and allow HyperX's teams to focus on the business at hand," said Allan Dow, president, Logility. "As demand for new and innovative high quality gaming devices increases, our solutions will help simplify the complexity, improve forecast accuracy and more effectively position inventory to increase service levels."

"We chose Logility for its proven track record and ease of use which will help our business more efficiently scale as the SKU count grows for HyperX gaming peripheral products and forthcoming consumer solutions from the Kingston brand," said Wei-Shine Chien, director of operations, Kingston. "The most important aspect to support our distributors, resellers and ultimately end customers is optimizing inventory and replenishment for ever-changing demand patterns. Logility Voyager Solutions are the exact platform we need as we head toward end-to-end supply chain visibility and optimization."

For more information visit kingston.com, hyperxgaming.com and logility.com.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingstontechmemory Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/ LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston

About Logility

With more than 1,250 customers worldwide, Logility is a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions that help small, medium, large, and Fortune 500 companies realize substantial bottom-line results in record time. Logility Voyager Solutions is a complete supply chain management and retail optimization solution that features a performance monitoring architecture and provides supply chain visibility; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP); Integrated Business Planning (IBP); supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning and allocation; and transportation planning and management. Logility customers include Abercrombie & Fitch, Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. For more information about Logility, call 800-762-5207 USA or visit http://www.logility.com.

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. is the world's largest independent manufacturer of memory products. Kingston designs, manufactures and distributes memory products for desktops, laptops, servers, printers, and Flash memory products for computers, digital cameras and mobile devices. Through its global network of subsidiaries and affiliates, Kingston has manufacturing facilities in California, Taiwan, China and sales representatives in the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, India, Taiwan, China, and Latin America. For more information, please call 800-337-8410 or visit www.kingston.com.

Editor's Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston's press room here.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their respective titleholders.