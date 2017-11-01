Colocation Northwest Expands Presence With Major Lease in Seattle’s Centeris Data Center

Colocation Northwest, a division of IsoFusion, a leading provider of Internet access and IT services in the Puget Sound region, announced today that it has leased up to 7 Megawatts of mission critical IT capacity, that includes scalability for the deployment of enterprise and high density customers at the Centeris South Hill data center campus. Colocation Northwest's new expansion into the world class Centeris SH1 facility is driven by increasing customer demand for scalable, high performance colocation, including disaster recovery services. The strategic move highlights Colocation Northwest's customer first approach and commitment to growing their data center offerings to the Puget Sound region and West Coast of the United States.

"We look forward to bringing our vision for scalable, fully managed colocation solutions and integration to a new level," said Stephen Milton, co-founder and CEO of Colocation Northwest. "Our commitment to Centeris allows us to offer the same customer-focused colocation services we've given customers for over 25 years, to the enterprise and wholesale markets."

Colocation Northwest will have access to Centeris' 50 megawatt onsite substation providing dedicated, expandable, green power, and, dense fiber connectivity delivering redundant, high-speed connections to the most important access points in the U.S. and Asia. IsoFusion's customers of all sizes will enjoy the security of Centeris' secure facility, while benefiting from direct dark fiber access to the Westin Building Exchange and Colocation Northwest's other data center locations. Built on bedrock, SH1, exceeds current seismic standards and is above the 500-year floodplain, making it one of the safest as well as one of the most secure and robust facilities in the region.

"We are pleased to welcome Colocation Northwest to our high performance Seattle Centeris SH1 data center," said Centeris owner, Larry Benaroya. "We look forward to providing the redundancy, robust security and hyper-scalability to support Colocation Northwest's commitment to operational excellence and growth."

About Colocation Northwest & IsoFusion:

Colocation Northwest, a division of IsoFusion Inc. is one of the largest privately held ISP and Colocation providers in Western Washington. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion is a full solution provider of Internet related products and services that cater to local businesses, as well as providing complex solutions to companies with a national presence. A competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in the state of Washington, IsoFusion offers a full range of services providing everything from commercial Fiber and Ethernet connections, custom Fiber to the Home community solutions, hosting and dedicated server options, managed data center colocation services and technology consulting for businesses. IsoFusion provides managed enterprise solutions and outstanding service to prominent Northwest businesses. IsoFusion is Headquartered in Seattle Washington and provides exceptional quality, value, and service to over 23,000 residential and business customers across the West Coast. For more information visit colocationnorthwest.com or isofusion.com.

About Centeris Data Centers:

Centeris is a leading provider of data center solutions for mission critical IT applications and systems infrastructure based in the Seattle area. By integrating innovative design with proven energy efficient and environmentally sustainable technologies, Centeris provides abundant reliable power with robust critical infrastructure and efficient data center operations. Privately held by The Benaroya Company, with facilities in the Northwest including Seattle's South Hill Data Center and Boise, Centeris possesses the operational flexibility coupled with the financial strength to respond to current and future requirements with speed and certainty. For more information visit www.centeris.com.