GSMA Report Highlights Impact of Taxation on Mobile Connectivity in Latin America

BOGOT The GSMA today announced findings from its latest report, 'Taxing Mobile Connectivity in Latin America A review of mobile sector taxation and its impact on digital inclusion'. The report provides an overview of the tax and fee regime applied to mobile services and its impact on the affordability of mobile and investment in Latin America. While recognising the need of governments to balance the competing objectives of revenue maximisation and growth, the study explores how mobile sector taxation can raise the affordability barrier in the region, undermining digital inclusion efforts. It also discusses how uncertain and complex taxation regimes affect operators' ability to invest in infrastructure rollout.

"Mobile connectivity is a significant enabler of digital inclusion and economic and social development, however, in many countries the mobile sector is over-taxed, which may hinder the continued development of the sector," said Sebastián Cabello, Head of Latin America, GSMA. "In Latin America, the total cost of mobile ownership is above the five per cent of income threshold recommended by the UN Broadband Commission. Some governments in the region apply additional sector-specific taxes on consumers and mobile operators, leading to negative affordability and investment impacts. In the current economic climate, it is paramount for governments to foster, not hinder, growth."

Key Report Findings

The report showed that the mobile industry in Latin America and the Caribbean contributed more than $260 billion to the regional economy in 2016 or five per cent of the region's GDP, supporting 1.7 million jobs. Findings from the research demonstrate the distortionary impact of sector-specific taxation, highlighting the potential economic benefits of rebalancing sector-specific taxes and regulatory fees:

Recommendations

Rebalancing sector-specific taxes and regulatory fees can promote connectivity, economic growth, investment and fiscal stability. A number of principles for reforming sector-specific taxation and fees should be considered by governments in Latin America in order to align mobile taxation with that applied to other sectors and with the best practices recommended by international organisations such as the World Bank and the IMF:

The report can be found at: https://www.gsmaintelligence.com/research/?file=61a38952cab354d09537f6675ed9772d&download (English)

https://www.gsmaintelligence.com/research/?file=78b12aeccb5227f2ca06369b9b4332f3&download (Spanish)

