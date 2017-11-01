Ciena and British Telecom Continue Optical Network Development

Multinational telecommunications services company BT has agreed to a five year contract renewal with Ciena (NYSE CIEN) to deploy its 6500 Converged Packet Optical Platform. The deployment will enable BT to grow its optical services business, building capacity via 100G and nx100G high capacity wavelengths that offer reliable, high speed connectivity services. The UK wide deployment, which commenced in summer 2017, is supporting BT in its efforts to further upgrade network capacity.

