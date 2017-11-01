Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP Named U.S. News 2018 “Law Firm of the Year” in Communications Law

WASHINGTON &Wilkinson Barker Knauer has once again earned the distinction of being named the "Law Firm of the Year" by U.S. News Best LawyersÂ "Best Law Firms" for Communications Law. This is the third time it has been honored with this title, and it is the only firm in the field to have achieved this status more than once indeed now three times!

Overall, WBK was ranked in the 2018 U.S. News - Best LawyersÂ® "Best Law Firms" list nationally in 2 practice areas and regionally in 5 practice areas. The 2018 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 74 national practice areas and 122 metropolitan-based practice areas. One "Law Firm of the Year" is named in each of the 74 nationally ranked practice areas.

Ranked firms are presented in tiers, which are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

U.S. News - Best LawyersÂ® "Best Law Firms" rankings involve a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations and peer review from leading attorneys. To be eligible, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best LawyersÂ® in that particular practice area. WBK currently has 19 listed Best LawyersÂ®. To see the rankings, please visit: http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/lfoty.aspx. For more information on the methodology of this ranking: http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx.

Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP is one of the largest law firms in the nation dedicated primarily to the practice of communications and energy law. The firm, with offices in Washington D.C. and Denver, Colorado, advises clients ranging from global Fortune 100 companies to small start-ups in regulatory, transactional, privacy/cybersecurity, consumer protection, intellectual property, corporate and litigation matters involving all aspects of communications and energy law, at both the state and federal levels.