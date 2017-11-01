Netcracker Technology's Global Solution Delivery Organization Appraised at CMMI Level 5 for the Third Consecutive Time

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been appraised at Level 5 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI), the highest possible rating. This is the third consecutive Level 5 rating that Netcracker has received. The appraisal was performed by IAL Software Engineering, SA, a neutral third party organization that is authorized to perform these thorough appraisals on behalf of the CMMI Institute.

"Netcracker's continuous CMMI ML-5 renewal demonstrates the company's commitment to the highest standards for process implementation and solutions delivery," said Jose Luis Iparraguirre, Managing Director at IAL Software Engineering.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an "optimizing" level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

Netcracker's global Solution Delivery organization has been rated at CMMI Level 5 since 2011, making it the only vendor in the global BSS/OSS space to achieve this recognition. Netcracker's Level 5 appraisal is due to its comprehensive methodologies for measuring and taking action on statistical data relating to key solution development and delivery metrics. These processes enable Netcracker to mitigate risk for all customers and deliver strategic projects and programs on time and within budget. The methodologies also ensure that Netcracker delivers the highest quality technology solutions.

"This Level 5 appraisal underscores our ability to continuously improve the ways in which we deliver services to customers around the world," said Michael Feinberg, CTO at Netcracker. "Meeting these high-quality standards represents a core commitment from Netcracker as a company, one that we strive to meet on a daily basis."

For more information on Netcracker's services, please contact Erin O'Reilly at Erin.OReilly@Netcracker.com.

