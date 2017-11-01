Comporium Relies on Centina Systems for Agile Operations

Centina Systems, a leading provider in network performance management and strategic assurance solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide, announced today that Comporium will deploy its suite of solutions to help improve network performance, operations and customer experience.

Comporium is a full-service communications company offering voice, Internet, digital video, wireless, and security, monitoring and automation services to customers across South Carolina.

With Centina, Comporium integrated an end-to-end solution that consolidates the monitoring and assurance of their networks, increasing agility and enabling them to proactively manage changing network, service and customer requirements. Centina's solution enabled Comporium to replace their numerous monitoring tools into one reliable, easy-to-use solution and also allows them to provide an improved user experience via a Customer Portal.

"As a growing company, it is difficult to maintain a variety of monitoring tools which require constant development and customization," said Jack Holladay, Executive Vice President of Technology and Facilities at Comporium. "Through exhaustive research of best in class industry solutions, we determined that Centina provides the most efficient combination of out-of-the-box functionality, configurability and ease-of-use."

Leveraging Centina's solutions, Comporium is able to proactively monitor and assure the performance of their end-to-end services as well as adhere to customer SLAs for commercial services. In addition, Centina's advanced analytics and real-time reporting enable Comporium to maintain and improve network performance and customer experience.

"Comporium's record of low-cost, highly-reliable services as well as their commitment to customer experience, demonstrates a shared mission between our companies," said Anand Gonuguntla, Co-founder and CEO at Centina Systems. "Centina is thrilled to be working with Comporium to consolidate and streamline its service assurance and to improve operational efficiencies and create an improved user experience for its customers."

Centina Systems

Centina Systems is the market leader in service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions, partnering with operators globally as they undergo digital transformation. The company's unrivaled domain expertise in assuring networks and services leveraging its flagship vSure™ product ensures that today's service providers continue to provide outstanding customer experience while facing unprecedented change. To learn more how Centina Systems is assuring operators make the best decisions on the road to network virtualization, visit www.centinasystems.com.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,200 people and provides data, video, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium's ventures include companies providing fiber transport and business solutions, data storage and managed services, smart devices and connected home/car services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.