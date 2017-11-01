Samsung Unveils Business-First Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition

Today, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. introduced the Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition, an Unlocked by Samsung Galaxy smartphone designed for the enterprise and SMB market. The Note8 Enterprise Edition brings enterprise level customization, management, support and security enhancements to the acclaimed Galaxy Note8, making it a truly "business first" offering for the product line.

"Modern enterprises are dealing with a conflict when it comes to their mobile strategies-a push and pull between what they require of IT to keep organizations secure and productive, and what their employees have come to expect when using mobile devices," said Eric McCarty, Vice President, Mobile B2B Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. "We call this the IT Paradox, and the Note8 Enterprise Edition helps solve it by providing simple and comprehensive tools for IT to manage and secure their mobile environment, while giving users a device they will love."

Key features and benefits of the Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition include:

With the Galaxy Note8, users get a bigger Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand and an improved S Pen for taking notes in Screen off memo or quickly annotating documents and photos. Galaxy Note8 features the best-ever smartphone camera to capture stunning photos, along with enhanced Samsung DeX1 capabilities, for those who need to extend their mobile experience seamlessly to the desktop -whether they're in the field, at the office or at home.

The phone is built on the Galaxy foundation-a collection of unique features and capabilities that, together, have redefined the mobile experience. Those include IP68 water and dust resistance, fast wireless charging and powerful performance with 6GB RAM, a 10nm processor and expandable memory. Rock solid security is provided through choice of biometric authentication methods and Samsung's defense-grade Knox security platform.

"For years, our partners have been asking us for a Samsung flagship device they can standardize across their entire wireless ecosystem. They've asked that the device offer built-in and centralized device configuration and security solutions, and that it include the option to support both single-carrier and multi-carrier deployment strategies," said Kerry McGonigal, CEO, Hyperion Partners-a member of Samsung Team of Empowered Partners. "The Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition is the solution we've been waiting for. It supports a wide range of customer budgets and procurement policies, and it provides the ideal complement to Hyperion's Mobility-as-a-Service solution."

Pre-order, Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition is immediately available for order through authorized Samsung channel partners. The Note8 Enterprise Edition will be available for $994 per device.

For more information about Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition, visit http://www.samsung.com/us/business/products/mobile/phones/galaxy-note8-enterprise-edition/. For information on Samsung Team of Empowered Partners program, visit http://www.samsung.com/us/business/partners/samsung-team-of-empowered-partners-portal/

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition Product Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition

DISPLAY2

PROCESSOR

NETWORK3

OS

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

6.4" x 2.9" x 0.34" / 6.9 oz.

CAMERA

Rear|12MP 2X Telephoto Lens with OIS 12MP Wide Lens Camera with OIS

Front|8MP AF (F1.7) + Iris Scanner

BATTERY

Wired and Wireless Fast Charging5, Wireless Charging Compatible with WPC and PMA

MEMORY/STORAGE

AUDIO

MP3, M4A, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF

VIDEO

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO 1024 QAM

SENSORS

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Hall, Heart Rate, Iris, Pressure, Proximity, RGB Light

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Knox™ 2.98, Samsung Dex9, Bixby® (Voice10, Vision, Home, Reminder), Samsung Connect11, Samsung Pass, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Health12, Samsung Pay13 (NFC, MST), Samsung Internet

1Samsung DeX unit sold separately and requires companion keyboard and mouse-also sold separately. 2Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. 3May differ by market and mobile operator. 4Based on average battery life with typical usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data and other application-usage patterns. 5Wireless charger sold separately. 6Portion of memory occupied by existing content. 7MicroSD card sold separately. 8Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. 9DeX Station and other products sold separately. 10Voice commands must be made in English, Korean or Spanish. 11Products sold separately. Compatible with select devices only. 12Not a medical monitoring/diagnostic device. Accuracy of data provided by this device and related software, including heart rate readings, may vary based on environmental/skin conditions, settings/user input, activities performed, and other end-user interactions. For more information, see www.samsung.com/us/heartratesensor and in-app disclosures. 13Only compatible with select Visa, MasterCard and American Express cards from participating banks and qualifying Samsung devices. Check with your bank/issuer to ensure that your card is compatible; and check the Samsung Pay Support page for additional compatibility information regarding devices, carriers and cards.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.