Comcast Business Expands Nation’s Largest Gig-speed Network to the West

Comcast Business today announced the expansion of its DOCSIS 3.1 based internet service to business customers in the Western United States, including California, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

With the continued roll out of its gig-speed network, Comcast's "Business Internet 1 Gig" and "Business Internet 500" speed tiers are now available to business customers in the West, Central, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast service areas using the company's existing network, without the need for costly and disruptive construction of new network facilities.

"With more companies adopting cloud-based services, leveraging SD-WAN to connect branch locations, and using high-performance internet as a competitive differentiator and growth tool, it's more important than ever that organizations manage their current bandwidth needs while also planning for the future requirements and the dynamics of the digital transformation of businesses," said Peter Neill, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast's West Division. "Our gig-speed network allows businesses to quickly and easily scale network capacity at their locations and leverage innovative technology services to keep customers happy and increase the bottom line."

Comcast's DOCSIS 3.1-based business internet service provides gigabit speeds for any business environment - whether a distributed enterprise with locations across the country or a small business with only a handful of locations. Its speed and cost efficiencies make it ideally suited for government agencies and organizations in the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and education industries.

Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 enable Comcast Business to deploy gigabit service widely across its existing network and reach more customers. With the addition of the markets announced today, DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service is now generally available across Comcast's national footprint. The service tiers complement existing gigabit and multi-gigabit options already available to Comcast Business customers, including Comcast Business Ethernet, which the company launched in, and has been expanding nationally since, 2011. Ethernet services can support speeds of up to 100 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) over fiber.

Pricing for these services varies based on business location and number of locations to be served as well as the services to which the business currently subscribes. Customers can contact their local Comcast salesperson or agent for more information. Organizations already served by Comcast can upgrade to Business Internet 1 Gig or Business Internet 500 by calling 855.319.0093 or visiting: http://business.comcast.com/gig.

