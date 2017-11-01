Billion Electric to Unveil SCADA Control Solution for Natural Gas Operation

Billion Electric, the global leader in telecommunication and IoT solutions, announces a new partnership with a world's leading natural gas company by providing industrial SCADA control solution with hundreds of Billion M100, the 4G LTE IoT Industrial Router, for real time monitoring, data mining, and operation & maintenance for a upper underground natural gas field in South America. Featuring 4G LTE broadband connectivity, auto failover, dual WANs, RS 232 serial, and robust VPNs, M100 delivers resilient and reliable internet connectivity in the natural gas field where its operations extend large remote areas in difficult terrains with insufficient cellular coverage.

Billion M100 is an industrial-grade, compact broadband communication router with flexible input voltage range 9~56V DC and operating temperature -20 to 60 º C (-4 to 140 º F) designed for industrial settings. Passed the UL Class I Division 2 certification, M100 can operate in hazardous environments, such as oil and gas filed, and won't cause ignition and explosion of the specified flammable gas or vapor-air mixture. Integrated with both EWAN and 4G LTE wireless connection with auto failover, M100 ensures a seamless and uninterrupted internet connectivity 24/7; M100 also secures data while being transmitted over the public network by supporting robust VPN protocols, including IPSec, PPTP, L2TP, GRE, and OpenVPN.

M100 supports RS-232 serial ports and Modbus, a serial communications protocol, which can directly connect to SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) equipment and transmit critical data gathered from sensors and instruments with back-end office system for remote control and critical decision making. M100 also enables real-time surveillance data transmission and security system for the underground natural gas site.

"Natural gas companies need to make sure the continuous operation of critical equipment to optimize the performance. By utilizing M100, the site manager can track real-time field metrics by sitting at the office via high-speed, consistent, and safe connectivity. We provide the most cutting-edge SCADA solution for oil & gas field that can strengthen the operation efficiency, decrease the labor cost, and increase long-term profit." said Ted Ho, Chief Technology Officer of Billion Electric Co Ltd.

About Billion

Billion Electric (TAIEX：3027, www.billion.com) is committed to acting as responsible corporate citizens, innovative enablers for the information society, and collaborative contributors to the industry through creating maximum value for global telecom operators.