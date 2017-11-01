Global Optical Switches Market: Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2020 - Research and Markets

The "Global Optical Switches Market Forecasts and Trends (2016 2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering. The Optical Switches Market is forecasted to grow at 15.59% CAGR and reach $8.46 billion by 2020. Data communication networks around the world use optical fibers due to large bandwidth requirement. Data routing is done by switch devices that interconnect various fibers. The Old way switch alters the optical signal to electric then back to optic. It is too slow and energy consumption is very high. There has been an ever growing demand for high transfer rates and higher bandwidths. This need has been met with a growing interest and improvement of optical networking technologies, and the setup of Ultra High Capacity Optical Networks. Optical switches progressed naturally from the progress of optical fiber technology. As the technology nurtured, new methods were necessary to channel, switch and multiplex these high speed signals. There are many discrete benefits to the use of optical switches in networks today, compared with electrical switches. Optical Switches decrease both floor space & energy consumption. Compared to an electrical switch, there is a 92 percent decrease in floor space necessities as well as a 96 percent saving in energy needs. These energy savings decipher into substantial cost reductions with a 3 kW decrease for each rack. This saves the carrier from costly rectifiers, generators and batteries, the preservation costs for these devices and the buying and care of cooling equipment for these devices. Optical Switches are a lot more scalable and quicker than current electric switches, because they are protocol and bit rate independent. Due to its vast scalability and flexibility optical switches are pretty much future proof. Companies Mentioned

