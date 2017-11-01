PCTEL Opens Wireless System Performance Lab

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today the opening of a wireless system performance lab at its Bloomingdale headquarters. There is high demand for increased Wi Fi throughput and device level performance verification for enterprise, residential, and industrial IoT applications. Additionally, Industrial IoT devices must meet strict certification standards prior to connecting to LTE and other wireless carrier networks. PCTEL's wireless system performance lab provides performance testing for Wi Fi access points, including client side throughput testing. The lab also provides cellular device testing capabilities that address key requirements for carrier certification.

"Wi-Fi access points require optimization and active component integration to deliver massive amounts of data to end users. Our customers will benefit from PCTEL's overall system performance approach to RF design and testing, as well as our technology leadership in complex antenna systems," said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL's Senior Vice President and GM, Connected Solutions. "PCTEL's investments in R&D ensure that PCTEL continues to provide best-in-class antenna solutions and RF hardware engineering capabilities for our customers," added Bharadwaj.

The wireless system performance lab complements PCTEL's existing embedded systems design, integration, and testing capabilities. The company's engineers will use the lab to evaluate and optimize the performance of Wi-Fi access points and IoT devices equipped with PCTEL antennas. PCTEL will also use the lab to provide pre-carrier certification testing for its customers. Pre-certification testing not only ensures device performance, but also minimizes the need for expensive re-testing at certification labs.

About PCTEL

PCTEL delivers Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions to the wireless industry. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. PCTEL Connected Solutions designs and manufactures precision antennas. PCTEL antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). PCTEL RF Solutions provides test tools that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. Mobile operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on PCTEL's scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize next generation wireless networks.

