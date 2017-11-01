Technology Services Industry Association Honors Fuze with Support Staff Center Excellence Award

Fuze, the leading cloud based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it has been designated by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) with the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center status in recognition of the company's superior customer service capability and achievement of Level II certification by the entire Fuze support organization. Senior Vice President Of Worldwide Services & Support David Johnson accepted the award on behalf of Fuze at the Technology Services World (TSW) conference held last week in Las Vegas.

The Certified Support Staff Excellence Center certification is a powerful staff development program designed to enable the delivery of a superior customer support experience through world-class frameworks and industry best practices. Since completing the training program, the Fuze support organization demonstrated measureable improvements to customer satisfaction with the Fuze support experience. Additionally, the team has decreased the time it takes to resolve customer issues by more than 50 percent.

"I am extremely proud of the Fuze support organization for its commitment to making continued improvements to the customer experience," said Johnson. "The results we've achieved as we've rolled out new standards, processes, and technology are outstanding."

Fuze demonstrated its continued commitment to customer service earlier this year, rolling out four new support packages for customers to choose their preferred type of service. It also enhanced offerings to provide better initial response times, feature additional authorized points of contact, enable 24x7 access to Fuze support across the globe, and create provisions for real-time network health assessments.

Internally, the company aligned its focus to appeal to different user communities within the same customer environment. New staff-wide programs concentrating on best practices include: listening to the customer; finding the root cause and solution for each individual issue; providing as much information as possible; and serving as an informational resource, particularly for enterprise customers needing advanced levels of service. In investing considerable time and resources to meet TSIA's rigorous training and performance requirements, Fuze has achieved the more advanced Level II certification, joining an elite group of companies around the globe sharing this prestigious distinction.

"We are honored to recognize Fuze for the dedication it displayed achieving this high industry standard," said Andrew Cromey, Vice President, Member Success for TSIA. "TSIA's Support Staff Excellence program focuses on developing companies' most critical service delivery resource: their people. To achieve the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center designation, Fuze demonstrated a commitment to service excellence, both as an organization and as individuals, all moving in the same direction to drive a positive customer experience."

To learn more about Fuze Worldwide Support Services, visit: www.fuze.com/worldwide-support-services.

About Fuze Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified communications platform that empowers productivity and delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on collaboration. Formerly ThinkingPhones, Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Madrid, Paris, Munich, Zurich, Copenhagen and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.

About TSIA The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA corporate members represent the world's top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and mid-size businesses in four major markets: enterprise IT and telecom, consumer technology, healthcare and healthcare IT, and industrial equipment and technology. TSIA's editorial blog, Inside Technology Services, is widely recognized by technology service professionals for providing thought leadership and insights into industry trends and best practices. Visit us at www.tsia.com, follow us on Twitter @TSIACommunity, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Google+.