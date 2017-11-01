PacketLight Networks and NRBN Improve Connectivity for All Businesses in the Niagara Region

TEL AVIV, Israel &PacketLight Networks, a leading provider of DWDM and optical fibre networking solutions, today announced a partnership with Niagara Regional Broadband Network (NRBN) to build a high capacity, high speed network that will support all municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals and businesses in the Niagara region.

NRBN was able to increase existing network capacity from 10G to 100G by deploying PacketLight's PL-2000AD 200G muxponder/transponder with onboard encryption alongside the PL-1000TN 10G transponder solution, and PL-300 passive optical solution, to upgrade their existing network by nearly ten-fold, keeping up with ever-increasing data demands for the 600+ businesses in the surrounding area.

"PacketLight's alien wavelength technology allows us to upgrade our existing network by ten times the capacity of our legacy infrastructure," stated Mark Kuhlmann, Manager of Field Operations at NRBN. "Modern day businesses require a broadband connection that will support escalating demand for video, mobile and cloud, and we are committed to meeting these expectations."

PacketLight's alien wavelength solution creates more capacity and improved spectral efficiency over fibre lines and transports additional wavelengths over any existing OTN/DWDM network infrastructure, without infrastructure replacement or change. At a time where network security has become a global concern, PacketLight DWDM and OTN solutions have the most advanced cryptography solution, which performs Layer-1 encryption to ensure that nefarious elements cannot intercept any data sent across the fibre network.

"PacketLight is pleased to be chosen to deliver high capacity connectivity to one of Canada's leading broadband providers," says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight. "Our agile, compact and flexible products answer NRBN's need to cost-effectively increase network capacity. Where laying new fibre isn't economically viable, we are able to optimize data and speed across existing infrastructure to support modern data demands as well as data transport confidentiality."

About PacketLight Networks:

PacketLight Networks offers a suite of leading 1U metro and long haul CWDM/DWDM and OTN solutions, as well as Layer-1 optical encryption for transport of data, storage, voice and video applications over dark fibre and WDM networks. PacketLight provides the entire optical layer transport solution within a highly integrated compact platform, designed for high capacity, maximum flexibility, easy maintenance and operation, with real pay-as-you-grow architecture, while maintaining a high level of reliability and low cost.

For product and reseller information, please contact info@packetlight.com. Tel (Israel): +972-3-768-7888 Tel (US): 310-906 -5876. www.PacketLight.com

About Niagara Regional Broadband Network:

Niagara Regional Broadband Network Limited (NRBN) is Niagara's premier choice for data communications services. NRBN operates the most extensive and advanced fibre network in the Niagara Region. NRBN's fibre-optic network spans over 600 customer sites and 750 kilometers within the region. Offering a fully-redundant and physically-diverse IP Backbone, NRBN is the perfect choice for disaster-recovery and business-continuity planning. NRBN partners with Major Telecommunication Carrier's with connections spanning from 151 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario to 350 Main St, Buffalo, New York.