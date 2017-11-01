MegaPath Successfully Completes 2017 HIPAA Compliance Audit

MegaPath, a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced that its business communications services, including Hosted Voice, Contact Center and Unified Communications, have successfully passed an annual HIPAA audit. This accomplishment demonstrates MegaPath's ongoing commitment to delivering communications solutions that help healthcare organizations effectively serve their patients while safeguarding sensitive health information and adhering to industry regulations.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information, specifically the saving, accessing and sharing of medical and personal health information, and standards for protecting electronic protected health information (PHI). In accordance with HIPAA requirements, MegaPath offers an Attestation of Compliance (AOC) and, on request, a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) that details each party's rights and obligations for safeguarding PHI.

"It's essential for healthcare organizations to focus on providing the highest quality of medical care for their patients, while also ensuring that their personal health information is protected against unauthorized access," said Arnaud Gautier, Chief Marketing Officer, MegaPath. "Completing the annual HIPAA audit is just one example of MegaPath's continued commitment to delivering communications services that address our healthcare customers' technology and security challenges."

MegaPath's cloud-based communications and collaboration systems help healthcare organizations improve the way they interact with patients while protecting the privacy and security of PHI. MegaPath's healthcare industry solutions include:

In addition, MegaPath provides nationwide Internet Access, including MegaPath Fiber Ethernet with speeds up to 10 Gbps, empowering speed-hungry applications, from high-resolution video conferencing to massive data replication and backup. MegaPath also offers secure network services, including SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networks) and Managed WiFi, that provide secure connectivity and bandwidth optimization to support mission-critical applications for consistent, quality patient care.

MegaPath has more than twenty years of expertise in creating solutions that serve customers in the healthcare industry, and offers around-the-clock 100 percent U.S.-based technical support. For more information on MegaPath's healthcare solutions, visit www.megapath.com/solutions/industry/healthcare.

About MegaPath

MegaPath is a leading business communications and network provider that helps businesses fully leverage the cloud. MegaPath's award-winning service portfolio includes Voice, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, WiFi, and Internet services, backed by dedicated project management and 100% US-based technical support. MegaPath is uniquely positioned to deliver custom managed solutions to businesses that desire a broad range of high-value services from a single nationwide provider. With over twenty years of expertise, MegaPath empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, improve communications, increase productivity, and lower costs.

To learn more about MegaPath's leading service offerings, please visit www.megapath.com.