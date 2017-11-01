Verizon Launches SD WAN for US Federal Government Customers

ASHBURN, VA Verizon Enterprise Solutions today announced availability of its Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) for federal government customers. With digital transformation high on the federal priority list, Verizon's SD WAN for Government is specifically designed to help federal agencies dynamically manage changes in Internet traffic caused by increased demand for cloud and mobile technologies. Federal agencies now have greater choice in maintaining speed and efficiency as they modernize IT systems across the government without sacrificing security or data privacy.

"Our goal is to help the US federal government improve overall application performance and security to support new and evolving constituency demands," said Steve Lefrancois, Verizon's public sector Chief Technology Officer. "Federal agencies are experiencing significant growth in network traffic, and Verizon's SD WAN improves network agility and visibility, so agencies can more effectively support their mission critical goals."

Verizon first announced its venture into software defined networking in 2015. This new solution will be supported by Verizon's Federal group, whose experts have extensive experience helping federal agencies protect customer networks. For more information on the Verizon's SD WAN for Government, please visit Public Sector Solutions. For more information on SD WAN for Enterprise, please visit our resource center.