NCI Announces Appointment of James Collier as Chief Financial Officer

NCI,Â Inc. ("NCI"), a leading provider of advanced information technology (IT) solutions and professional services to U.S. Federal Government agencies, announced today that James D. (Jamie) Collier has joined the company as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Collier brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to his role at NCI leading the finance functions for the company. His expertise includes strategic business planning; financial reporting and control; overhead management and capital planning; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; joint venture creation; and business system management.

Before joining NCI, Collier served as senior vice president of corporate planning and analysis for Leidos, Inc., a government solutions and services provider for customers in defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. He led strategic and financial aspects of the merger between Lockheed Martin's Information Systems and Global Solutions unit and Leidos, resulting in today's Leidos, Inc. While at Lockheed Martin, he held positions of vice president of business operations for several Lockheed Martin operating companies.

"Jamie is a strong addition to NCI's executive team," said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO. "His depth of experience and industry knowledge in all aspects of the financial spectrum will serve our company well as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

"NCI is well known in the industry for its innovative solutions and agile approach to solving its customers' challenges," said Collier. "I am honored to be appointed to this position and to be a part of this senior leadership team, which is positioning the company for long-term success."

Collier holds degrees in business administration and communications from the University of Washington.

About NCI, Inc.:

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. The company has the expertise and proven track record to solve its customers' most important and complex mission challenges through technology and innovation. With core competencies in delivering cost-effective solutions and services in areas such as agile digital transformation; advanced analytics; hyperconverged infrastructure solutions; fraud, waste and abuse; and engineering and logistics; NCI's team of highly skilled professionals are expanding their portfolio to include game-changing technology offerings such as artificial intelligence for their government customers. Coupled with a refined focus on strategic partnerships, NCI is successfully bridging the gap between commercial best practices and mission-critical government processes. Headquartered inÂ Reston, Virginia, NCI has approximately 2,000 employees operating at more than 100 locations worldwide. For more information, visitÂ www.nciinc.com.