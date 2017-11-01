Veeam Receives Global Award for ISV Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2017

VeeamÂ Software, the Availability for the Always On Enterprise innovator, today announced that it is the recipient of a CiscoÂ Partner Summit Global award, recognized as the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year. Cisco unveiled the winners at a Global Awards reception during its annual partner conference taking place this week in Dallas, Texas.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"I am pleased to recognize these exemplary partners who continue to push the envelope to drive value for our customers. They continue to demonstrate outstanding leadership and bold innovation to respond to the hyper-changing world," said Wendy Bahr, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. "I am thrilled to present the ISV Partner of the Year to Veeam in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers transform, grow and succeed."

"Over the past two years, we have completed numerous Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs) to build on our long-lasting technical relationship, with joint solutions based on Cisco UCS server technology and Veeam Availability Suite. This year has been the most impactful year with Cisco in Veeam history," said Carey Stanton, Vice President of Global Alliances at Veeam. "We kicked off 2017 by announcing our unique direct snapshot integration with Cisco HyperFlex, which enables Veeam and Cisco together to deliver the most advanced Availability requirements enterprises need to forge ahead with their Digital Transformation plans in today's multi-cloud world. Availability is paramount in digital transformation, and that's why Cisco and Veeam are together to deliver seamless Availability across the enterprise."

"We are honored to receive the ISV Partner of the Year award from Cisco," Stanton continued. "I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with Cisco, and to helping our joint customers solve their data Availability and digital transformation challenges."

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

Veeam will be added to the Cisco Global Price List in early November. This will enable Cisco and its resellers to deliver Veeam Availability solutions as easily and simply as any Cisco hardware or software product.

