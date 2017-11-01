Neustar Appoints Financial Services and Information Technology Expert as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real time information services, today announced the appointment of Shawn Donovan as the company's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. In this role, Donovan will be responsible for driving sales and marketing excellence and revenue acceleration. He will report to Lisa Hook, Neustar's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Shawn's expertise running multi-billion-dollar enterprise sales and marketing organizations will give us the needed solutions-oriented selling approach to grow our businesses," said Lisa Hook. "His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business toward becoming the leading global information services company driving the connected world forward with trusted, holistic identity resolution."

Donovan has more than 25 years of management experience with responsibilities, including, revenue, business development and marketing planning and execution. Prior to Neustar, Donovan served as the Chief Sales Officer of FISERV, where he sold across multiple product lines and industry verticals, re-engineered major revenue generating organizations and had a track record of leading high performing teams. His efforts led to record sales results in four of his five years at FISERV.

"I'm delighted to be joining Neustar. My background in information services and selling solutions to different verticals will allow me to build a multi-solution sales and marketing strategy for Neustar's globally recognized information services business," said Shawn Donovan. "As brands look to provide trusted customer experiences in a hyper connected world, Neustar's holistic identity resolution uniquely positions it to help brands understand how to connect, people, places and things."

Prior to FISERV, Donovan served as the Executive Vice President of Acxiom Corporation, where he led the company's global sales organization and was responsible for business operations, global consulting and agency partnerships. Donovan also worked at Electronic Data Systems (now HP Enterprise Services) for over 20 years, holding many executive level positions, including most recently Vice President of Banking and Capital Markets. Donovan holds a B.S. in Public Administration from George Mason University.

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with trusted, holistic identity resolution. As the only company capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, Neustar is trusted by the world's great brands to grow and guard their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. The combination of Neustar's unique, accurate, and real-time identity system and its cloud-based workflow solutions empower its clients to make actionable, precise and valuable decisions across marketing, risk, IT/security, network and operations departments. As the sole provider to the U.S. Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC), Neustar also facilitates the routing of all telephone calls and text messages in the U.S. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz.