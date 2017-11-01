TiVo and Discovery Communications Sign Multi-Year Product Agreement

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, and Discovery Communications, a global leader in premium entertainment, today announced that the companies have entered into a multi year product agreement.

Discovery Communications selected TiVo's Audience Works for Marketing, an end-to-end inventory management and execution product suite that enables the company to drive ratings and viewership through audience-driven on-air promotions and cross-channel media plans. The product suite is designed to allow Discovery to improve the process of efficiently finding and targeting new, lapsed, intermittent and prospective viewers to increase overall viewership of its portfolio of networks and drive consumer loyalty.

The partnership also includes the use of audience and analytics reports, which provides viewership information from TiVo's Targeted Audience Delivery (TAD) platform to better inform users about what particular shows their audiences viewed and are predicted to view.

"The TiVo product suite represents a key strategic shift to take our promo planning into the world of the future. Through the use of predictive analytics and individual viewer probabilities, we can now take a truly audience-based approach to our allocation strategies and better achieve our goals of increased loyalty and engagement," said Seth Goren, senior vice president, Media Strategy & Analytics, Discovery Communications.

"We are pleased to be working with Discovery Communications to deliver on the promise of advanced audience targeting and automated campaign execution for their network TV inventory," said Walt Horstman, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Media and Advertising, TiVo. "Discovery Communications has taken a leadership position in the industry to drive the adoption of advanced, data-driven TV planning and optimization to increase the effectiveness of their inventory."

TiVo provides advanced data-driven software and personalized search and recommendation solutions designed for media companies to increase their audience's loyalty and engagement and to improve their inventory's value and targeting across both linear and non-linear video properties.

About TiVo

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world's leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at tivo.com, forward.tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivo or @tivoforbusiness.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to TiVo's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide.