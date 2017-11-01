ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance Members Share Common Vision for Open, Programmable Networks

ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation open networking solutions, today announced the initial members of its ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance, which was established to foster vendor collaboration, widespread development and industry adoption of SDN and NFV solutions based on open standards.

"ADTRAN has experienced great interest from many industry leading parties who are keen to collaborate and integrate with truly open platforms as we support the acceleration of the industry's transition to open, programmable, scalable networks," said Chris Thompson, director of Mosaic software and solutions portfolio for ADTRAN. "We eagerly welcome alliance members from across the technology landscape who share our objective of providing operators around the globe with a single point of reference for best-of-breed SD-Access and NFV solutions."

ADTRAN Mosaic is the industry's most open and complete SD-Access architecture spanning the entire access network from the cloud edge to subscriber edge, providing services delivery and support for all physical access media, whether over fiber, copper, fixed wireless or coax. As operators look to new, next-generation networks, ADTRAN Mosaic is accelerating their path to an open SD-Access architecture where flexible, user-driven services can be scaled and provisioned dynamically and rapidly.

Mosaic Open Network Alliance's newest members include:

Member Quotes:

"Aricent is deeply invested inÂ theÂ virtualization of the access platform through leading industry initiatives andÂ aÂ SDN instant VPN access framework. As a technology and services partner ofÂ theÂ ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance, Aricent helps companiesÂ deliverÂ ever-changing service portfolios.Â Aricent is dedicated to supporting the need for open, programmable and scalable networksÂ for next-generation technology services, delivering more value. Aricent will bring its industry leading softwareÂ frameworks and services to strengthen this allianceÂ and accelerate the deployment of SD-Access networks." Dietmar Wendt, President, Communications and Technology Systems Business Unit, Aricent

"We believe that increasing SDN/NFV adoption is an enabler and accelerator of infrastructure-sharing, which is necessary in increasingly higher performance networks that provide a better quality of experience. ASSIA's SD-Access products, Expresse and Cloudcheck, are some of the industry's earliest successful examples of virtualized networking functions. We are excited to join the Mosaic Open Network Alliance and look forward to working with ADTRAN to integrate these into its broader Mosaic initiatives." John M. Cioffi, CEO and Chairman of the Board, ASSIA

"Axiros is a proud technology partner of ADTRAN. We share the common belief that collaboration among technology experts advances the pace of innovation and efficiency. The Mosaic Open Network Alliance is an excellent example of how proponents of open standards, and innovators of highly specialized technology, can collaborate to create the next wave of advanced networks capable of supporting telecommunications and IoT applications on a global basis." Michael Shaw, Senior Vice President, Partner Development, Axiros North America

"SDN solutions based on open standards allow operators to use the right tools for the job at hand, lowering deployment costs and increasing ROI without worrying about compatibility within their existing network - this is what makes the Mosaic Open Network Alliance such a valuable and important initiative. Rather than re-inventing a complete management system, integration with Mosaic will also better enable adoption of Cambium hardware within operator networks, accelerating many opportunities with customers globally." Atul Bhatnagar, CEO, Cambium Networks

"Aligning CCS Metnet's unique self-organizing and self-healing (SON) management software with the Mosaic Open Network Alliance resonates strongly with our global go-to-market objectives. Mosaic represents a powerful opportunity for operators to maximize management efficiency and performance access fixed and wireless networks with a common platform based on open standards for seamless, end-to-end provisioning and control." Steve Greaves, CEO, CCS

"Participating in the Mosaic Open Network Alliance represents a significant step in our partnership with ADTRAN and reinforces our aim of advancing open and modular software platforms that simplify network operation complexity, enable multi-vendor hardware deployments and seamlessly connect physical and virtual network elements. iPhotonix continues to focus and invest heavily in the SD-Access space and customers are already seeing great benefit through collaborative efforts such as this." Joel Futterman, CTO, iPhotonix

"We applaud ADTRAN's leadership and are delighted to be amongst the first of many forward-thinking vendors to join the Mosaic Open Network Alliance. It is within this unique type of forum that SmartOS, SmartRG's silicon-independent open source-based Residential Network Operating System built from the ground up to address carrier grade subscriber edge features, can further its interoperability to support future SDN/NFV standards-based solutions for operators seeking to scale their networks and better serve their customers." Jeff McInnis, President and CEO, SmartRG

For more information on the ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance, please visit https://www.adtran.com/open.

