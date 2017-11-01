Belden Reports Solid Results for Third Quarter 2017

Belden Inc. (NYSE BDC), a global leader in high quality, end to end signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications, today reported fiscal third quarter 2017 results for the period ended October 1, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017

On a GAAP basis, revenues for the quarter totaled $621.7 million, increasing $20.6 million, or 3.4%, compared to $601.1 million in the third quarter 2016. Net income was $1.0 million, a decrease of $35.1 million from the prior-year period. Net income was impacted by a $32.2 million after-tax loss on debt extinguishment related to our recent debt refinancing and repayment. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 0.2% compared to 6.0% in the prior-year period. EPS was $(0.18) compared to $0.69 in the third quarter 2016.

The $621.7 million of quarterly revenues represents an increase of $19.2 million, or 3.2%, over the adjusted revenues of $602.5 million in the third quarter 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter was 19.2%, increasing 70 basis points from 18.5% in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income was $73.9 million, increasing $12.3 million, or 20.1%, compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $1.49, increasing 15.5% compared to $1.29 in the third quarter 2016. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

John Stroup, President, CEO, and Chairman of Belden Inc., said, "The third quarter performance was in line with our expectations, and I am obviously pleased to report double-digit adjusted earnings growth and meaningful margin expansion. Our recent debt refinancing provided the lowest long-term borrowing rate in the history of the company."

Outlook

"We expect record quarterly revenues and EPS in the fourth quarter, and we are well-positioned for success longer term. Our balance sheet is healthy and we continue to aggressively pursue a number of attractive inorganic opportunities," said Mr. Stroup.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2017 revenues to be $641 - $661 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2017, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.425 - $2.445 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.415 - $2.445 billion.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2017 GAAP EPS to be $1.61 - $1.71. For the full year ending December 31, 2017, the Company now expects GAAP EPS to be $2.50 - $2.60, compared to the previously guided range of $2.82 - $3.02.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2017 adjusted EPS to be $1.71 - $1.81. For the full year ending December 31, 2017, the Company now expects adjusted EPS to be $5.45 - $5.55, compared to the previously guided range of $5.35 - $5.55.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss results of the quarter. The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com . The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 888-339-3466; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 719-325-2360. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

For the three months ended October 1, 2017

For the three months ended October 2, 2016

For the nine months ended October 1, 2017

For the nine months ended October 2, 2016

(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.

BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.

We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies. Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments, because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core operating performance and vary in amount and frequency. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.

Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Adjustment for assumed conversion of preferred stock into common stock

Adjustment for anti-dilutive shares that are dilutive under adjusted measures

BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Our guidance for income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of tangible assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)

All references to Net Income and EPS within this earnings release refer to net income attributable to Belden and income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders, respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.belden.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any statements made by us concerning the release may contain forward-looking statements including our expectations for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "guide," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the impact of a challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the competitiveness of the global broadcast, enterprise, and industrial markets; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company's strategic plan; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; variability in the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the cost and availability of raw materials including copper, plastic compounds, electronic components, and other materials; disruption of, or changes in, the Company's key distribution channels; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); disruptions in the Company's information systems including due to cyber-attacks; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products and competitive responses to our products; the inability to retain senior management and key employees; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; risks related to the use of open source software; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; perceived or actual product failures; political and economic uncertainties in the countries where the Company conducts business, including emerging markets; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on February 17, 2017. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.