Interxion Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Interxion Holding NV (NYSE INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centre services, announced its results today for the three months ended 30 September 2017.

Financial Highlights

Operating Highlights

"Interxion delivered strong financial and operational results in the third quarter, with 18% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by 21% revenue growth in our Big 4 markets and 14% growth in the Rest of Europe," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Strong and well diversified bookings in the quarter confirmed the value of our communities of interest and reflect the growing demand that we are experiencing across our European footprint and in our target segments. Consequently, we are increasing our full year revenue guidance and narrowing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the top end of our previously announced range."

Quarterly Review

Revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was €124.6 million, an 18% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue was €117.4 million, a 17% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue in the third quarter represented 94% of total revenue. On an organic constant currency5 basis, revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was 17% higher than in the third quarter of 2016 and 4% higher than in the second quarter of 2017.

Cost of sales in the third quarter of 2017 was €49.6 million, a 22% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 4% increase over the second quarter of 2017.

Gross profit was €75.0 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 16% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin was 60.2% in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 61.3% in the third quarter of 2016 and 60.3% in the second quarter of 2017.

Sales and marketing costs in the third quarter of 2017 were €8.2 million, a 13% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and flat compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Other general and administrative costs, which exclude depreciation, amortisation, impairments, share-based payments and M&A transaction costs were €10.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 19% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Depreciation, amortisation, and impairments in the third quarter of 2017 was €27.8 million, a 26% increase from the third quarter of 2016 and a 2% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2017 was €25.0 million, an increase of 6% from the third quarter of 2016 and flat compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Net finance expense for the third quarter of 2017 was €10.8 million, a 26% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 1% decrease over the second quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2017 was €4.1 million, a 9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and an 11% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Net income was €10.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 4% decrease over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% decrease from the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income was €10.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 24% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was €56.2 million, a 16% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1% in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 45.9% in the third quarter of 2016 and 45.0% in the second quarter of 2017.

Net cash flows from operating activities were €32.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with €23.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and €35.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Cash generated from operations6, was €55.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with €43.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 and €40.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were €75.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with €64.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 and €56.4 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents were €38.2 million at 30 September 2017, compared with €115.9 million at year end 2016.

Total borrowings, net of deferred revolving facility financing fees, were €806.8 million at 30 September 2017, compared with €735.0 million at year end 2016.

All of the capacity metrics below do not include Interxion Science Park.

Equipped space at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was 118,900 square metres, compared with 107,800 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 2016 and 117,000 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue generating space at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was 97,100 square metres, compared with 84,100 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 2016 and 95,000 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Utilisation rate, the ratio of revenue-generating space to equipped space, was 82% at the end of the third quarter of 2017, compared with 78% at the end of the third quarter of 2016 and 81% at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Land Purchase in Frankfurt; Expansion in Dublin and Zurich

Interxion today announced the expansion of its Frankfurt campus footprint and the further build out of its DUB3 and ZUR1 data centres.

In Frankfurt, Interxion has expanded its campus footprint by purchasing a parcel of land which can accommodate a data centre of over 7,000 square metres of equipped space. The capital expenditure associated with the Frankfurt land purchase is approximately €10 million.

In Dublin, Interxion will expand its DUB3 data centre by constructing an additional 1,200 square metres of equipped space and adding approximately 1 MW of customer available power. The additional 1,200 square metres of equipped space at DUB3 is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018. Capital expenditure associated with the incremental space and power for DUB3 is expected to be approximately €17 million.

In Zurich, Interxion will expand its ZUR1 data centre by constructing an additional 400 square meters of equipped space, which is scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2018. The capital expenditure associated with this expansion is expected to be approximately €2 million.

The anticipated 2017 capital expenditure associated with the Frankfurt land purchase and the two data centre expansions is included in the 2017 capital expenditure guidance provided by the Company today.

Business Outlook

Interxion is updating its guidance for full year 2017, increasing its full year revenue guidance, narrowing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the top end of its previously announced range, and reaffirming capital expenditures (including intangibles) guidance:

Capital expenditure guidance does not include €77.5 million for the acquisition of Interxion Science Park in 1Q 2017.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Included in these materials are certain non-IFRS financial measures, which are measures of our financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. These measures are as follows: (i) EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA; (iii) Recurring revenue; (iv) Revenue on an organic constant currency basis; (v) Adjusted net income; (vi) Adjusted basic earnings per share, (vii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share and (viii) Cash generated from operations.

Other companies may present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue, Revenue on an organic constant currency basis, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Cash generated from operations differently than we do. Each of these measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to Profit for the period attributable to shareholders ("net income") as indicators of our operating performance or any other measure of performance implemented in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue and Revenue on an organic constant currency basis

We define EBITDA as net income plus income tax expense, net finance expense, depreciation, amortisation and impairment of assets.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the following items, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not representative of our operating performance:

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

We define Recurring revenue as revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring revenue provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operational performance. These measures help us and our investors evaluate the on-going operating performance of the business after removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortisation). Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the primary IFRS presentation of net income, provides a more complete analysis of our operating performance. Management also believes the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons between us and other data centre operators (including other data centre operators that are REITs) and other infrastructure based businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also relevant measures used in the financial covenants of our €100.0 million revolving credit facility, our €100.0 million senior secured revolving facility and our 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020.

A reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the tables attached to this press release. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and other key performance indicators may not be indicative of our historical results of operations, nor are they meant to be predictive of future results.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how a company is progressing from period to period and presenting organic constant currency information for revenue provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the business after removing the impact of acquisitions and of currency exchange rates.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share

We define Adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the following items and the related income tax effect, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not reflective of our operating performance:

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

Management believe that the exclusion of certain items listed above, provides useful supplemental information to net income to aid investors in evaluating the operating performance of our business and comparing our operating performance with other data centre operators and infrastructure companies. We believe the presentation of Adjusted net income, when combined with net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS is beneficial to a complete understanding of our performance. A reconciliation from reported net income to Adjusted net income is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounts are determined on Adjusted net income.

Cash generated from operations

Cash generated from operations is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts. Management believe that the exclusion of these items, provides useful supplemental information to net cash flows from operating activities to aid investors in evaluating the cash generating performance of our business.

The company's outlook for 2017 included in this press release, includes a range for expected Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, which excludes items that management believes are not representative of our operating performance. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based payments, income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions, adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted. The exact amount of these items is not currently determinable, but may be significant. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide equivalent reconciliations from the corresponding forward-looking IFRS measures to expected Adjusted EBITDA.

1 Recurring revenue is revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

2 Adjusted net income (or 'Adjusted earnings') and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS figures intended to adjust for certain items and are not measures of financial performance under IFRS. Complete definitions can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in this press release. Reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and net income to Adjusted net income can be found in the financial tables later in this press release.

3 Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, represent payments to acquire property, plant, equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the consolidated statement of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

4 Equipped space and Revenue generating space (and other metrics derived from these measures) exclude Interxion Science Park, which was acquired on 24 February 2017.

5 We present organic constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency rate fluctuations. For purposes of calculating Revenue on an organic constant currency basis, results from entities acquired during the current and comparison period are excluded. Also, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. The reconciliation of total revenue growth to total revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis, is as follows:

6 We define Cash generated from operations as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts.

Revenue generating space (in square meters) (c)

(c) Equipped space and Revenue generating space (and other metrics derived from these measures) exclude Interxion Science Park, which was acquired on February 24, 2017.

Consolidated

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK

Rest of Europe

Corporate and other

(a) Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets,as recorded in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK

Rest of Europe

Corporate and Other

(1) "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information on these measures, including why we believe that these supplemental measures are useful, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures.

(2) "M&A transaction costs" are costs associated with the evaluation, diligence and conclusion or termination of merger or acquisition activity. These costs are included in "General and administrative costs".

(3) "Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites" represents the income on sub-lease of portions of unused data centre sites to third parties. This income is treated as 'Other income'.

Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents