Global Smart Mobility Market Report 2017: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Global Smart Mobility Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The smart mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analysed based on regions, services, solutions, and technology.

Smart mobility is one of the major requirements for the development of smart cities. Along with smart mobility, smart technology, smart governance, and smart infrastructure are important for the development of smart cities. Smart mobility deals with providing intelligent transportation solutions using innovative and integrated technologies and solutions, which is environmental-friendly and promotes sustainable development.

Smart mobility includes the promotion of environmental-friendly transport modes such as electric vehicles, shared transportation services, and on-demand smart mobility services. It promotes convenient and safe multimodal travel, accessibility, and efficient use of roads and resources through a strong circulation network management.

Developed and developing countries are expected to adopt more smart mobility technologies owing to the huge scope for developing smart mobility modes and the developed nations will demand technological upgradations in the existing smart mobility solutions.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views; and competitive landscape. Smart mobility technology is expected to change the shape of industries by 2025 with its wide range of capabilities.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of Toyota, Siemens, Cisco, Ford, Robert Bosch, Innoviz Technologies. Inc., QuaLiX Information System, MAAS Global Oy, TomTom, and Excelfore Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis

7 Technology: Market Size and Analysis

8 Services Platform: Market Size and Analysis

9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

10 Vendors Profile

11 Companies to Watch for

12 Mergers & Acquisitions

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gkvxn/global_smart