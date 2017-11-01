YuMe Introduces New People-Based Video Marketing Solution to Help Brands Reach Individual Consumers Across Screens and Devices

YuMe, Inc. (NYSE YUME), a proven partner for video advertising leadership and innovation, today launched its People Based Marketing Suite to enable cross screen audience targeting, sequential messaging, and attribution for U.S. audiences. YuMe's brand and agency clients can now create custom, screen agnostic audiences intended to target consumers using device identifiers across online, mobile, tablet, smart TV and connected TV (CTV) devices, creating a seamless digital advertising experience at scale.

"We believe the future of our industry hinges, in large part, upon the adoption of data-centric, people-based marketing strategies that place consumers first," said Michael Hudes, Chief Revenue Officer, YuMe. "We are proud to introduce our new solution to help brands not only target and reach their consumers, but influence them with relevant messaging that builds upon interactions and prior messaging exposure. By including first-party, people-based data within our programmatic media buying technology, we expect to deliver higher performing branding campaigns for our clients who are retargeting and increasing engagement."

The YuMe People-Based Video Marketing Suite offers advertisers the following benefits for United States audiences:

Hudes continued, "To help us deliver on our people-based video vision, we've partnered with Drawbridge to leverage their Connected Consumer Graph® and ensure we have critical data underpinning our solution that allows us to connect audiences across PC, mobile, and connected TV."

The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph includes more than 1.3 billion consumers across more than 3.3 billion devices - representing 75% of the global active devices used to access the internet. In addition to its scale, the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph is also extremely precise, having been found by Nielsen to be up to 97.3% precise in connecting consumers across devices. Drawbridge works with a breadth of agencies, enterprises, and brands - including Publicis Groupe, Foursquare, Samsung, LiveRamp, Adform, Throtle, and M&C Saatchi Mobile.

"We believe digital video is the next big market for people-based marketing, as video migrates from brand-only campaigns, to an essential strategy for retargeting and direct response," said Winston Crawford, COO, Drawbridge. "We are happy to partner with YuMe to bring to market a strong cross-device, people-based identity management solution to the digital video landscape. With our Connected Consumer Graph underpinning YuMe's new product suite, advertisers can now more easily reach their ideal audiences."

The YuMe People-Based Marketing Suite is part of YuMe's broader portfolio of programmatic and managed-service media buying solutions, and is available now for audiences in the United States. To learn more about the offering, please visit http://go.yume.com/l/21392/2017-10-27/588jmq

About YuMe

YuMe is a proven partner for video advertising leadership and innovation. We provide superior brand solutions with data-driven audience insights that increase engagement and sales. YuMe's programmatic, audience-based technologies and unrelenting service deliver a complete marketing solution to engage audiences wherever they interact with content that matches their needs and interests. YuMe is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with worldwide offices. For more information, visit www.YuMe.com, follow @YuMevideo on Twitter (www.twitter.com/YuMevideo), or like YuMe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YuMevideo.

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading people-based identity management company that enables brands and enterprises to create personalized experiences for their customers. The company uses patented large-scale AI and machine learning technologies to build democratized data solutions that are driving the intersect between mar-tech and other categories with applications including advertising, personalization, content management, product recommendations, authentication, and risk detection. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, made the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was listed on the CB Insights AI 100 list of the most promising artificial intelligence companies. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

